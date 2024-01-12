38°F
Betting

SuperBook VP Jay Kornegay wins Review-Journal NFL Challenge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 9:42 am
 
Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Aug. 1 ...
Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay finished first in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge for the second time in three years.

Kornegay went 59-25-6 against the spread (70.2 percent), a record that would have won the Westgate SuperContest and placed second in the Circa Sports Million contest.

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen finished second at 49-36-5 ATS, while handicapper Kelly Stewart (@Kellyinvegas) and VSiN host Brent Musburger tied for third at 46-40-4 ATS.

Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, and a push was worth a half-point.

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 59-25-6

Points: 62

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 49-36-5

Points: 51½

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 46-40-4

Points: 48

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 46-40-4

Points: 48

— — —

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 46-42-2

Points: 47

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 42-43-5

Points: 44½

— — —

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-4

Season: 42-44-4

Points: 44

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-45-5

Points: 42½

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-45-6

Points: 42

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 40-47-3

Points: 41½

