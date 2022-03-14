SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady

Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said: “There is no doubt in my mind that information leaked sometime in the middle of last week. This is concerning.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

The unidentified bidder who bought the ball from Tom Brady’s “final touchdown pass” for $518,000 on Saturday obviously didn’t believe Brady would return to the NFL.

But some sharp bettors apparently knew by Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would unretire and return to Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers were 60-1 long shots at the Westgate SuperBook on Thursday to win the 2023 Super Bowl and 30-1 to win the NFC when a respected gambler bet on Tampa Bay to win the conference and NFL titles.

After the book lowered the Bucs to 25-1 to win it all, the bettor wagered on them again.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind that they knew he was coming back when they placed those wagers on Thursday,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “And these were not casual bettors. They would be categorized as educated bettors. It wasn’t a guy with a Tom Brady jersey at the counter. It was a player that we would describe as sharp. With that type of play and the announcement we heard (Sunday) that he was unretiring, there was information that was shared prior to his official announcement.

“There is no doubt in my mind that information leaked sometime in the middle of last week. This is concerning. I don’t think I’ve ever said the NFL really needs to investigate something. But this is something they need to look into and how it got out, because there are many books that took some sizable wagers in the middle of last week.”

When Brady announced Sunday he was returning for his 23rd season, the SuperBook lowered Tampa Bay from 14-1 to 10-1 to win the Super Bowl and from 7-1 to 5-1 to win the NFC.

A similar scenario played out at the South Point, where sportsbook director Chris Andrews said the book took some “big money” on Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl on Thursday at 50-1.

When the South Point lowered the odds to 25-1, the same bettor made another big bet on the Bucs.

After the Brady news broke, the South Point, facing a six-figure liability on Tampa Bay, moved the Bucs from 14-1 to 4-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Kornegay said the SuperBook is on the hook for six figures in multiple states if Tampa Bay wins the Super Bowl.

“If it was Jameis Winston at quarterback, we wouldn’t have a problem with it,” he said. “But when it’s Tom Brady you have a six-figure liability with, we’re certainly not comfortable with it. That’s a biggie. It’s not about a player being in or out of a game tonight. You’re talking about the best quarterback of all time playing or not playing.”

The SuperBook adjusted the Super Bowl odds on several other teams, bumping up the Green Bay Packers from 7-1 to 8-1, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers from 8-1 to 10-1 and the Dallas Cowboys from 12-1 to 14-1.

The Buffalo Bills are the 7-1 favorites at the SuperBook to win the Super Bowl, and the Kansas City Chiefs are the 9-1 third choice.

“(The Bucs) still have to get a lot of pieces together, and they’re probably not going to be as good as last year,” Kornegay said. “They have so many free agents, and they have a much tougher schedule this time around.”

Tampa Bay is tied with the Rams and 49ers as the 5-1 second choice to win the NFC behind the Packers, the 4-1 favorites.

After Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1, Caesars Sportsbook still listed him at 45-1 to win the NFL MVP award in honor of what his age will be next season, with the provision that the book would refund all wagers on him if he stayed retired.

Bettors who backed Brady at 45-1 got a bargain, as he’s now the 10-1 fourth choice to be MVP behind +750 co-favorites Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen (8-1).

