ad-fullscreen
Betting

Supreme Court begins to hear sports betting arguments

By Jessica Gresko The Associated Press
December 4, 2017 - 8:32 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could make sports betting widely available.

The case the justices are hearing Monday is a result of New Jersey’s yearslong effort to bring betting on sports to its casinos and racetracks. New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, 32 states would likely offer it within five years, according to one report.

The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues, the NCAA and the federal government. The stakes are high. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year.

In court, the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball have fought New Jersey’s gambling expansion, arguing that it would hurt the integrity of their games, though leaders of all but the NFL have shown varying degrees of openness to legalized sports gambling.

 

More than a dozen states are supporting New Jersey, which is arguing that Congress exceeded its authority when it passed a 1992 law that keeps states from authorizing sports betting. The state says the Constitution allows Congress to make wagering on sports illegal itself but that it can’t require states to keep sports gambling prohibitions in place.

New Jersey has spent millions of dollars in legal fees trying to legalize sports betting. In 2012, with voters’ support, state lawmakers authorized sports betting at the state’s casinos and racetracks. The action was a direct challenge to the federal law, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.

The law bars state-authorized sports gambling with exceptions for Nevada, Montana, Oregon and Delaware, states that had approved some form of sports wagering before the law took effect. Nevada is the only state where a person can wager on the results of a single game, though the law doesn’t cover wagering between friends. In passing the law, Congress gave New Jersey a yearlong window to authorize sports betting at its casinos, but the state didn’t act.

Two decades later, when New Jersey decided to legalize sports betting, the four major professional sports leagues and the NCAA sued, but the state lost in court. In 2014, New Jersey tried a different tactic by repealing laws prohibiting sports gambling at casinos and racetracks. It lost again in court.

Now that the case is before the Supreme Court, the justices could ultimately greenlight the expansion of sports gambling nationwide by striking down the federal law. But they could also uphold it, leaving in place the status quo, or rule narrowly that what New Jersey did didn’t violate the law.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Alan Berg go over their picks for NFL week 7.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci make their picks for NFL Week 6. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci maker their picks for Week 7 of college football. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week six of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week five of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week four of the NFL and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of NFL football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the second week of NFL football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the third week of college football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Denver Broncos. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Miami Dolphins. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New York Jets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week One 2017 Season
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Matthew Holt discuss their top picks for the first week of the NFL in this Sports Betting Spotlight.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New England Patriots. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Kansas City Chiefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Buffalo Bills. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like