Supreme Court strikes down law banning sports betting outside Nevada

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Sports betters line up to place their bets as games play overhead on giant screens at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Guests react while watching a basketball game during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports gambling Monday, allowing states other than Nevada to provide bookmaking and betting at casinos and race tracks.

By a 6-3 vote, the high court overturned a 2016 ruling by the 3rd U.S. Court of Appeals that found New Jersey violated the Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, which outlawed state-authorized sports gaming with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, “each State is free to act on its own.”

“Our job is to interpret the law Congress enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not,’’ the majority concluded.

The NCAA and major sports leagues sued New Jersey in 2012 after it passed a law with a provision to allow sports betting in the state. The leagues argued the new state law was in violation of PASPA.

Other states and the gaming industry joined New Jersey in the court battle. Nevada casinos also backed New Jersey and sought a court ruling that would allow other states to offer sports wagering.

One research firm estimated before the ruling that if the Supreme Court were to strike down the law, 32 states would likely offer sports betting within five years.

All four major U.S. professional sports leagues, the NCAA and the federal government had urged the court to uphold the federal law. In court, the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball had argued that New Jersey’s gambling expansion would hurt the integrity of their games. Outside court, however, leaders of all but the NFL have shown varying degrees of openness to legalized sports gambling.

The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., whose congressional district consists of Las Vegas, said the ruling would offer protections for consumers.

“A regulated market is always better than an unregulated one,” Titus said. “As the representative for Las Vegas I have seen the success of the booming, regulated sports betting market in Nevada.”

The 1992 law at issue in the case barred state-authorized sports gambling with exceptions for Nevada, Montana, Oregon and Delaware, states that had approved some form of sports wagering before the law took effect. Nevada is the only state where a person can wager on the results of a single game, though the law doesn’t cover wagering between friends. The law also doesn’t cover animal races, such as horse racing, which many states already allow.

New Jersey has spent years and millions of dollars in legal fees trying to legalize sports betting at its casinos, racetracks and former racetracks. In 2012, with voters’ support, New Jersey lawmakers passed a law allowing sports betting, directly challenging the 1992 federal law which says states can’t “authorize by law” sports gambling. The four major professional sports leagues and the NCAA sued, and the state lost in court.

In 2014, New Jersey tried a different tactic by repealing laws prohibiting sports gambling at casinos and racetracks. It argued taking its laws off the books was different from authorizing sports gambling. The state lost again and then took the case to the Supreme Court.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.