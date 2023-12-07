67°F
Betting

Suspicious betting on UNLV football game reported to sportsbooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
New Mexico's Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) carries the ball close to a first down before being br ...
New Mexico's Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) carries the ball close to a first down before being brought down by UNLV's Ricky Johnson, (32) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
UNLV's Ricky White makes a touchdown reception against New Mexico during the third quarter of a ...
UNLV's Ricky White makes a touchdown reception against New Mexico during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Las Vegas sportsbooks received alerts of suspicious betting activity on UNLV’s football game at New Mexico last month.

The Rebels opened as 9½-point favorites and the line shot up to 15½ before UNLV rolled to a 56-14 victory over the Lobos on Nov. 4.

Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said his book received an alert before the game from U.S. Integrity, an independent sports wagering monitor based in Henderson.

A Caesars Sportsbook spokesman said “U.S. Integrity alerted the entire industry.”

“We didn’t see any suspicious activity on that particular game. … But it’s worth looking into,” Kornegay said. “We didn’t have any unknowns coming to the counter asking for large amounts or any new accounts that bet on that game.

“If we would have had new accounts that only bet on the UNLV game, that would be a red flag for us.”

U.S. Integrity co-founder and CEO Matthew Holt declined comment.

“Can’t comment on an ongoing investigation,” Holt said in a text message.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board wouldn’t confirm or deny an investigation into the matter.

“As a standard regulatory practice, the Nevada Gaming Control Board does not comment on confidential investigatory matters, including whether an investigation is or is not occurring,” the NGCB said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

UNLV football said it won’t issue a statement because “It does not involve UNLV.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X. Reporter Andy Yamashita contributed to this story.

