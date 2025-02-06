‘Swiftie Specials’ Super Bowl props posted at Westgate SuperBook

The Westgate SuperBook has posted a plethora of “Swiftie Specials,” a collection of 27 Taylor Swift-themed props mostly named after the pop star’s songs.

Donna Kelce stands with her son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Will Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce propose to pop star Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl?

You can bet on that proposition at BetMGM sportsbook in Ontario, Canada, where “yes” pays 8-1 and “no” is a -2,000 favorite.

That Super Bowl prop isn’t on the board at Las Vegas sportsbooks. But the Westgate SuperBook has posted a plethora of “Swiftie Specials,” a collection of 27 Swift-themed props mostly named after her songs.

The first prop is titled “Fifteen.” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is -165 to finish with 15+ rushing yards and 215+ passing yards.

“We’ve seen some money on that,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “There’s a lot of small tickets throughout on these things. These will really pick up this weekend.”

Here is the full list of “Swiftie Specials,” with odds on each:

— Is It Over Now?: Chiefs to lead by 14+ points; +235

— Shake It Off: Eagles to score first and Chiefs to win; +310

— Me!: Saquon Barkley to have a 50+ yard rush; +375

— Gold Rush: Saquon Barkley 20+ rush yards each quarter; +375

— 22: Any quarter to have 22+ points scored; 4-1

— Mine: Travis Kelce to have 87+ receiving yards and 1+ TD; +475

— Look What You Made Me Do: Travis Kelce 4+ receptions each half; 5-1

— Seven: Winning margin to be exactly 7 points; +725

— Deja Vu: Chiefs to win by exactly 3 points; +775

— Friendship Bracelets: Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco 3+ total TDs; +850

— Fearless: Patrick Mahomes 5+ rush yards in each quarter; +825

— Style: Barkley 1+ rush TD and 1+ receiving TD; +1,050

— … Ready for It?: Travis Kelce TD on Chiefs first drive; 12-1

— Two Is Better Than One: Two successful 2-point conversions; 13-1

— The Last Great American Dynasty: Chiefs to win by 22+; 14-1

— Run: Travis Kelce to have 5+ rushing yards; 12-1

— I Knew You Were Trouble: Saquon Barkley 250+ total yards; 12-1

— Today Was A Fairy Tale: Chiefs to win and Travis Kelce 2+ TDs; 15-1

— You Need To Calm Down: Jalen Hurts 200+ first-half passing yards; 14-1

— Exile: Noah Gray 2+ receptions in each half; 18-1

— Blank Space: Xavier Worthy to have a 50+ yard reception; +1,650

— Anti-Hero: Jalen Hurts 3+ TD passes and 1+ rushing TD; +1,650

— 1989: Kareem Hunt 19+ rushing attempts and 89+ rushing yards; 20-1

— You’re On Your Own Kid: Xavier Worthy 10+ receptions and 1+ rush; 25-1

— Karma: Eagles to win the first half by 21+; 30-1

— The 1: Xavier Worthy 1+ receiving TD and 1+ rush TD; 35-1

Super Bowl line update

The Chiefs held steady Thursday as consensus 1-point favorites over the Eagles (at the Westgate, Circa, Station Sports, South Point and Caesars Sportsbook), though the line was still -1½ (-105) at BetMGM and Boyd Gaming.

The consensus total stayed at 49, though it was at 48½ (o-115) at BetMGM.

