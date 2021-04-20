Take a look at long shots for PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are the 8-1 co-favorites with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but there’s long shots to consider.

Danny Willett, of England, hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Tyrrell Hatton, of England, hits off the third tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are the 8-1 co-favorites to successfully defend their 2019 team title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay also are 8-1 at the Westgate sportsbook.

But handicapper Wes Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, targeted some longer shots to win this week’s PGA Tour event, which will feature a Four-ball (best ball) format in the first and third rounds and a Foursomes (alternate shot) format in the second and fourth rounds.

Here are Reynolds’ (@WesReynolds1) best bets, with comments on each:

Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton, 29-1

“The two Englishmen have been longtime friends and should enjoy playing together. They should be highly effective together, especially in the Foursomes.”

Max Homa/Talor Gooch, 32-1

“As a duo, Homa and Gooch rank No. 1 in this week’s field combined for approach (shots) and No. 3 for putting.”

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, 40-1

“Perhaps Masters week was an aberration for both men, as Rose finished seventh after being the first-round leader and 36-hole leader. Stenson made his first cut of the year on the PGA Tour at Augusta. They are longtime friends, former neighbors in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, and they’re 6-2 as a team in the Ryder Cup. Rose also is an endorser and brand ambassador for title sponsor Zurich and has won on this course before in 2015.”

Cameron Tringale/Roberto Castro, 51-1

“Tringale and Castro were teammates at Georgia Tech. They finished fifth here in 2019. Tringale has been playing well lately with two top 10s in his last six starts.”

Matthew NeSmith/Chase Seiffert, 90-1

“Both players have been making cuts and striking the ball well lately. As a team, they rate third combined in this week’s field for approach (shots).”

Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk, 150-1

“Neither player is in great form, but the pair of Purdue Boilermakers could find this as a spot to turn their respective seasons around. They teamed up here in 2018 and finished seventh.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.