Texas Tech’s defense could provide resistance for Oklahoma

Handicapper Christopher Smith likes the underdog Red Raiders, whose defense has improved considerably under first-year coach Matt Wells, against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas Tech defense during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) during an NCAA football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Close your eyes and imagine a Texas Tech defense trying to shut down a Lincoln Riley-led Oklahoma. Ugly, right?

Not as much as you think.

I’m not telling you the Sooners’ offense is going to struggle, but the Red Raiders defense has improved considerably under first-year coach Matt Wells. Texas Tech is giving up 1.0 points per possession, 16th nationally.

Texas Tech lost by 14 at Arizona in its last game, and starting quarterback Alan Bowman is out.

But the Sooners have faced a cake schedule, beating UCLA and Houston and an FCS program. I bet on Oklahoma in the futures market, but the Sooners are inflated at this price.

The Red Raiders came within 51-46 last season, and they’ll be able to score on this Oklahoma defense. Take the 27 points and Texas Tech.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

LIBERTY (-7) over New Mexico: Lobos coach Bob Davie suffered a “serious medical event” on the sideline that hospitalized him in Week 1. Now he’s flying more than 1,500 miles in his first game back. New Mexico won its rivalry game against New Mexico State last week but allowed the hapless Aggies to score 52 points. Liberty’s offense has sprung to life as coach Hugh Freeze emerged from his own hospital bed. The Flames scored 35 against Buffalo and 62 against Hampton and are home for the third consecutive week. Liberty has a much better defense, and this is a perfect matchup for QB Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert. This is one of my favorite bets of the season.

Florida Atlantic (+1) over CHARLOTTE: Congratulations to the 49ers on making a good offensive coordinator hire, becoming a legitimate FBS program and giving Appalachian State a good game. The team also has allowed five nonoffensive touchdowns in four games and is in the bottom 25 percent in points per possession allowed. Lane Kiffin has faltered since a strong first season at Florida Atlantic two years ago, but he has QB Chris Robison rolling (64.9 percent completion rate, 10 touchdowns, one interception). I suspect Kiffin’s defense is better than the numbers indicate, as the unit has faced Ohio State and Central Florida. Charlotte had important defensive starters listed as questionable late in the week.

ARIZONA (-6½) over UCLA: The Bruins were plus 5 in turnover margin, got two special teams touchdowns and still almost lost to Washington State. UCLA scored 50 points in just more than one quarter, which would be a fluke even for Alabama. In almost 15 quarters before that, UCLA scored a combined 59 points. The Bruins’ offense still ranks 99th in points per possession (with nonoffensive scores removed) at 1.8. The defense has allowed 27 plays of at least 20 yards, two fewer than No. 130 Massachusetts. Arizona is one of the best big-play offenses in the country. Don’t trust visiting UCLA to keep pace again.

Minnesota (-2) over PURDUE: The Boilermakers’ defense has not played well, allowing Vanderbilt to throw for 420 yards, Texas Christian to run for 346 yards and UNR to score four times in the final 19 minutes. Minnesota’s offense has playmakers in WR Tyler Johnson and RB Rodney Smith, but it also has depth. Purdue can’t run the ball on anyone and relies too much on WR Rondale Moore. The Boilermakers get too much credit because people like coach Jeff Brohm. Take the Golden Gophers even if Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar (concussion) plays.

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 10-9-1

Christopher Smith of AL.com, NOLA.com and MyBookie is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow @cfblocksmith on Twitter.