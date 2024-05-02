64°F
The 5 biggest long-shot winners in Kentucky Derby history

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at ...
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

The biggest long-shot winner in the Kentucky Derby’s 149-year history was Donerail, who won “The Run for the Roses” in 1913 at 91-1 odds.

A $2 win bet paid $184.90 on the horse after its half-length win at Churchill Downs over front-running favorite Ten Point.

The next four horses with the longest odds ever to win the Derby have cashed tickets for bettors in the 21st century.

Rich Strike (2022): 80-1

The second-biggest long shot to win the Derby was not in the field until Ethereal Road was scratched the day before, with Rich Strike being added from the also-eligible list. Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter was leading and dueling down the stretch with Zandon when Rich Strike — the longest shot in the 20-horse field — came charging up the rail for a stunning upset by three-quarters of a length.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost $2.6 million in wagers on the race, including $1.5 million on Epicenter to win, that would’ve paid an estimated $12 million had the favorite prevailed.

Country House (2019): 65-1

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs in 2019, but was disqualified for interference 22 minutes after the race. Country House, a 65-1 long shot who crossed the finish line second, was then declared the winner.

A horse player at The Mirage racebook turned $8 into $78,000 when Country House was declared the winner. He hit matching $4 superfectas that paid $51,400 each ($39,000 after taxes).

Mine That Bird (2009): 50-1

The son of 2004 Belmont Stakes winner Birdstone had the third-longest odds in the 19-horse field. He had trouble out of the starting gate on a sloppy track and was eight lengths behind the rest of the pack before pulling away to win by 6¾ lengths for the longest margin of victory in more than 60 years. A $2 win bet paid $103.20.

Giacomo (2005): 50-1

The big, gray colt won the 2005 Kentucky Derby by a half-length over Closing Argument, a 70-1 long shot. A $2 win bet paid $102.60.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

