The basics of mobile sports betting in Las Vegas

Everything you need to know about how to place sports bets from your phone while you’re in Las Vegas — for tourists and locals alike.

Sports bettors in Nevada don’t need a physical ticket to cash a ticket.

Mobile betting has grown steadily over the past decade, and virtually all casino sportsbooks have a mobile app to allow betting on the go.

These are the basics of mobile betting (casino rules may vary):

1. Bettors must sign up for accounts in person. They will need a player’s card with the casino and photo ID and must fill out an application and tax form.

2. Once approved, bettors can make their first deposit over the counter. Amounts vary by casino, but the initial deposit usually must be at least $100. The various casinos offer various bonuses for new sign-ups.

3. Bettors then can download the relevant app and start placing wagers. Apps are available for iPhone and Android users.

4. Bettors do not have to be Nevada residents, but all bets must be made while the bettor is in the state. Geolocation must be turned on bettors’ phones for verification. Tourists can sign up for a mobile account, use it while they are in Las Vegas, then withdraw the money before returning home.

There are 12 mobile apps available in the Las Vegas Valley:

B Connected Sports (Boyd Gaming)

— Affiliated casinos: Aliante Hotel, California Hotel, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Eldorado Casino, Fremont, Gold Coast, Jokers Wild, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Suncoast.

Caesars Palace

— Affiliated casinos: Bally’s, Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, Flamingo, Harrah’s, The Linq Hotel, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort, Rio.

CG Technology

— Affiliated casinos: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Palazzo, Palms, Silverton, Tropicana, The Venetian.

Circa Sports

— Affiliated casinos: The D Las Vegas, Golden Gate.

Golden Nugget

— Affiliated casino: Golden Nugget.

playMGM (MGM Resorts)

— Affiliated casinos: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York, Park MGM.

South Point

— Affiliated casinos: Rampart Casino, South Point.

STN Sports (Station Casinos)

— Affiliated casinos: Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station.

TI Mobile Sports

— Affiliated casino: Treasure Island.

Westgate

— Affiliated casino: Westgate.

William Hill

— Affiliated casinos: Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Circus Circus, Downtown Grand, M Resort, Oyo Las Vegas, Plaza, Sahara Las Vegas, Silver Sevens, The Strat.

Wynn

— Affiliated casinos: Encore, Wynn Las Vegas.

