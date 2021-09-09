The Weekend’s Best Bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Here are their Week 1 plays (home team in CAPS):

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Pittsburgh (-3) over TENNESSEE

Wyoming (-6½) over NORTHERN ILLINOIS

TITANS (-3) over Cardinals

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

WASHINGTON (-1) over Chargers

PATRIOTS (-3) over Dolphins

Broncos (-3) over GIANTS