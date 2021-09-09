The Weekend’s Best Bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head
Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets.
Here are their Week 1 plays (home team in CAPS):
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Pittsburgh (-3) over TENNESSEE
Wyoming (-6½) over NORTHERN ILLINOIS
TITANS (-3) over Cardinals
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
WASHINGTON (-1) over Chargers
PATRIOTS (-3) over Dolphins
Broncos (-3) over GIANTS