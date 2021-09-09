105°F
Betting

The Weekend’s Best Bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before an NFL preseason football game against ...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey will go head-to-head in giving the weekend’s best bets during the football season.

Here are their Week 1 plays (home team in CAPS):

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Pittsburgh (-3) over TENNESSEE

Wyoming (-6½) over NORTHERN ILLINOIS

TITANS (-3) over Cardinals

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

WASHINGTON (-1) over Chargers

PATRIOTS (-3) over Dolphins

Broncos (-3) over GIANTS

Circa sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-J ...
A beginner’s guide to sports betting math
By / RJ

Most bettors don’t come to a sportsbook to do math, but having at least a baseline knowledge of the numbers at play is critical to long-term success.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues a call with a referee during the first half of an ...
College football betting trends — Week 2
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Texas A&M is 9-1 against the spread in nonconference games since 2018 and 12-6 ATS on the road since Jimbo Fisher took over the program