The weekend’s best college and pro football bets — Week 12

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 20-12-1
Ohio State (-14) over MARYLAND
CENTRAL FLORIDA (-7) over Cincinnati
Chiefs (+3½) over RAMS
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-1
Season: 19-14
Virginia (+6½) over GEORGIA TECH
RUTGERS (+28) over Penn State
NEBRASKA (+2) over Michigan State
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 3-0
Season: 20-13
PURDUE (-4½) over Wisconsin
Unr (-14½) over SAN JOSE STATE
NEBRASKA (+2) over Michigan State
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-0
Season: 17-16
TENNESSEE (+6) over Missouri
Syracuse (+10½) over Notre Dame
KANSAS STATE (+6) over Texas Tech
More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.