The weekend’s best college and pro football bets — Week 14

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 24-14-1
CENTRAL FLORIDA (-3) over Memphis
BOISE STATE (-2½) over Fresno State
PATRIOTS (-5) over Vikings
———
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 1-2
Season: 23-16
Northwestern (+14½) over Ohio State
Pittsburgh (+27½) over Clemson
LIONS (+10) over Rams
———
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 3-0
Season: 24-15
Texas (+8) over Oklahoma
BUCCANEERS (+3½) over Panthers
STEELERS (-3½) over Chargers
———
Kelly Stewart
Last week: 2-1
Season: 20-19
Utah (+5½) over Washington
Georgia (+13½) over Alabama
Northwestern (+14½) over Ohio State
More Betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting