The weekend’s best college and pro football bets — Week 3

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-0-1
Season: 3-2-1
PURDUE (+6½) over Missouri
FALCONS (-5½) over Panthers
BRONCOS (-5½) over Raiders
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 0-3
Season: 1-5
Louisiana State (+10) over AUBURN
TOLEDO (+10½) over Miami, Fla.
Duke (+6½) over BAYLOR
Bernie Fratto
ESPN 1100
Last week: 1-2
Season: 3-3
UL-Monroe (+27) over TEXAS A&M
Rutgers-KANSAS Under 44½
Giants-COWBOYS Under 42½
Mitch Moss
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-1
Season: 4-2
SYRACUSE (+3) over Florida State
Patriots (-1) over JAGUARS
Giants (+3) over COWBOYS
