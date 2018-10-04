The weekend’s best college and pro football bets — Week 6

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 7-7-1
Texas (+7.5) over Oklahoma
LIONS (+1) over Packers
BENGALS (-6) over Dolphins
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 3-0
Season: 7-8
Texas (+7.5) over Oklahoma
San Diego State (+14) over BOISE STATE
Redskins (+6.5) over SAINTS
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 2-1
Season: 9-6
VIRGINIA TECH (+7) over Notre Dame
COLORADO (-2.5) over Arizona State
New Mexico (+9) over UNLV
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 5-10
PITTSBURGH (+3.5) over Syracuse
Northwestern (+11) over MICHIGAN STATE
Kansas State (+4) over BAYLOR
