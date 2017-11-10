The weekend’s best NFL and college football bets

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 14-12-1
Notre Dame (-3) over MIAMI
JAGUARS (-3.5) over Chargers
Patriots (-7.5) over BRONCOS
Brian Blessing
Sportsbook Radio.com
Last week: 0-3
Season: 14-13
Arkansas State-SOUTH ALABAMA (Over 53.5)
BILLS (+3) over Saints
Chargers-JAGUARS (Over 41)
Bernie Fratto
BernieFratto.com
Last week: 2-1
Season: 19-8
BILLS (+3) over Saints
Bengals (+5) over TITANS
Giants (-2.5) over 49ERS
Mitch Moss
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-2
Season: 13-13-1
Michigan State (+17) over OHIO STATE
Wyoming (+3) over AIR FORCE
BAYLOR (+7.5) over Texas Tech