The weekend’s best NFL and college football bets

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 15-14-1
Lions (-3) over BEARS
Jaguars (-7.5) over BROWNS
Patriots (-6.5) over Raiders
Brian Blessing
Sportsbook Radio.com
Last week: 0-3
Season: 14-16
Arizona State-OREGON STATE (Over 59)
Syracuse-LOUISVILLE (Over 73)
BROWNS (+8) over Jaguars
Bernie Fratto
BernieFratto.com
Last week: 1-2
Season: 20-10
Jaguars (-7.5) over BROWNS
Eagles (-4) over COWBOYS
Patriots (-6.5) over Raiders
Mitch Moss
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-2
Season: 14-15-1
Lions (-3) over BEARS
Ravens (-1.5) over PACKERS
CHARGERS (-4) over Bills