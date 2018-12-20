Betting

The weekend’s best pro and college football bets — Week 16

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2018 - 1:49 pm
 

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2

Season: 29-18-1

EAGLES (-1½) over Texans

Vikings (-6) over LIONS

RAIDERS (+3) over Broncos

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 1-2

Season: 26-22

Redskins (+10) over TITANS

LIONS (+6) over Vikings

Bengals (+8½) over BROWNS

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 1-2

Season: 30-18

DOLPHINS (+4) over Jaguars

49ERS (+4) over Bears

Duke (+4) over Temple

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-1

Season: 26-22

Buccaneers (+7) over COWBOYS

SAINTS (-6) over Steelers

SEAHAWKS (+2½) over Chiefs

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

