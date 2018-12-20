The weekend’s best pro and college football bets — Week 16

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 29-18-1
EAGLES (-1½) over Texans
Vikings (-6) over LIONS
RAIDERS (+3) over Broncos
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 1-2
Season: 26-22
Redskins (+10) over TITANS
LIONS (+6) over Vikings
Bengals (+8½) over BROWNS
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 1-2
Season: 30-18
DOLPHINS (+4) over Jaguars
49ERS (+4) over Bears
Duke (+4) over Temple
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 26-22
Buccaneers (+7) over COWBOYS
SAINTS (-6) over Steelers
SEAHAWKS (+2½) over Chiefs
