The weekend’s best pro and college football bets — Week 17

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2018 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2018 - 3:17 pm

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-0

Season: 32-18-1

BILLS (-4) over Dolphins

Colts (-3) over TITANS

VIKINGS (-4½) over Bears

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-1

Season: 28-23

BILLS (-4) over Dolphins

Jets (+13½) over PATRIOTS

RAVENS (-5½) over Browns

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 1-2

Season: 31-20

Colts (-3) over TITANS

Browns (+6) over RAVENS

Stanford (-5½) over Pittsburgh

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 1-2

Season: 27-24

REDSKINS (+7) over Eagles

Bears (+4½) over VIKINGS

BRONCOS (+6½) over Chargers

