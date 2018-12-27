The weekend’s best pro and college football bets — Week 17

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 32-18-1
BILLS (-4) over Dolphins
Colts (-3) over TITANS
VIKINGS (-4½) over Bears
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-1
Season: 28-23
BILLS (-4) over Dolphins
Jets (+13½) over PATRIOTS
RAVENS (-5½) over Browns
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 1-2
Season: 31-20
Colts (-3) over TITANS
Browns (+6) over RAVENS
Stanford (-5½) over Pittsburgh
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 27-24
REDSKINS (+7) over Eagles
Bears (+4½) over VIKINGS
BRONCOS (+6½) over Chargers
