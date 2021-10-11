There are new Super Bowl favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Fresh off the Bills’ 38-20 win over the Chiefs, Buffalo supplanted Kansas City as the 5-1 co-Super Bowl favorites with Tampa Bay at multiple books.

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate late in an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills won 38-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

There are two new favorites to win the Super Bowl at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Fresh off the Bills whipping the Chiefs 38-20 on “Sunday Night Football,” Buffalo supplanted Kansas City as the 5-1 co-Super Bowl favorites with Tampa Bay at the Westgate SuperBook, South Point and Caesars Sportsbook.

The Bills were installed as the outright Super Bowl favorites over the Bucs at Circa Sports (+325) and Station Casinos (4-1).

After Buffalo lost its season opener to Pittsburgh, it has rolled to four straight blowout wins by a margin of 156-41.

“Throwing out that first loss, for me right now, the Bills are the best team in football,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Their defense is stout and (quarterback) Josh Allen is playing with an unbelievable level of confidence. They should be the favorite.”

Tampa Bay (4-1) is the +550 Super Bowl favorite at BetMGM after it destroyed the Dolphins 45-17 on Sunday behind five touchdown passes by Tom Brady. The Bills are the 6-1 second choice and the Chiefs the +750 third pick after they fell to 2-3.

“We still believed in the Chiefs but three losses in four games, you’ve got to take a look and say maybe they aren’t as good as we thought,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. “Their defense has given up 30 points in every game except one in which they gave up 29 points. They’ve got to get their defense fixed before anything else.”

The Chargers (4-1) are in first place in the AFC West and the +115 favorites at BetMGM to win the division. The Chiefs (2-3) are the +125 second choice despite being in last place.

“The Chiefs are still there but it’s hard to talk about a team being a potential Super Bowl favorite who is 2-3 and should be 1-4,” Esposito said. “I’m not even sure they’re the next best team in the AFC. It might be the Chargers.”

After the Bills and Bucs, Circa has the Chiefs, Cowboys, Cardinals, Packers and Rams at 10-1 to win the Super Bowl.

BetMGM has the Rams at 8-1, the Packers at 12-1, the Ravens, Browns, Chargers and Cardinals at 14-1 and the Cowboys at 16-1.

