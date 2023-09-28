Thursday betting preview: Lions road favorites in Green Bay

The Detroit Lions can take a step toward their first division title since 1993 with a road victory over the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.”

First place in the NFC North is on the line during "Thursday Night Football," and the Detroit Lions are 1.5-point road favorites at Circa sportsbook over the Packers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Detroit Lions have not won a division title since 1993, but they are road favorites to take an early lead in the NFC North against the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Lions (2-1) are consensus 1½-point favorites over the Packers (2-1). The total is 45½.

Detroit is 2-1 against the spread this season, including covering as a 3-point favorite Sunday in a 20-6 win over Atlanta. The Lions are 2-1 to the under this season.

The Packers are 3-0 ATS against the closing number. The past two weeks, Green Bay was favored at various points leading up to the game before ending up as the underdog at kickoff. In Week 2, the Packers covered as 3-point underdogs in a 25-24 loss at Atlanta. Last week, the Packers rallied from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat New Orleans 18-17 as 1½-point underdogs.

The Packers are 2-1 to the over this season.

The Lions have won three straight against the Packers, including knocking Green Bay out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory in Week 18 last season.

Detroit is -110 to win the NFC North at Circa Sports. Green Bay is close behind at +130, followed by a large gap to the division’s two 0-3 teams — Minnesota (9-1) and Chicago (52-1).

