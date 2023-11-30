46°F
Betting

Thursday NFL betting preview: Another Dallas home demolition?

Laying points with the Dallas Cowboys at home has been one of the easiest wagers bettors can make this season. (Ls Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Washington Commanders during the ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Laying points with the Dallas Cowboys at home has been one of the easiest wagers bettors can make this season.

The Cowboys will get another chase to cash in for their backers as consensus 9-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football.” The consensus total is 47½.

Circa Sports was at Cowboys -9½ overnight, and Boyd Gaming was at -8½.

The Cowboys (8-3, 8-3 against the spread, 7-4 over/under) are 5-0 ATS at home this season, and their backers haven’t had to break a sweat in covers against the Jets (-8½, won 30-10), Patriots (-6, won 38-3), Rams (-7, won 43-20), Giants (-17½, won 49-17) and Commanders (-13, won 45-10 on Thanksgiving).

However, unlike those opponents, the Seahawks (6-5, 5-5-1 ATS, 5-6 over/under) have a winning record this season. Dallas’ five home victims have a combined record of 19-38, with the best mark belonging to the Rams at 5-6.

Seattle has lost three of four, including a 31-13 home loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Props at Caesars Sportsbook include Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at 283½ passing yards (under -119), 13½ rushing yards (under -123) and 1½ touchdown passes (over -214).

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has props of 229½ passing yards (-117 both sides), 9½ rushing yards (under -119) and 1½ TD passes (under -214).

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is the +360 favorite to score the first touchdown of the game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

