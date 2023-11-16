Thursday NFL betting preview: Key AFC North clash
The Baltimore Ravens are consensus 3½-point home favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football” at Las Vegas sportsboooks.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens don’t have long to lick their wounds after suffering sizable upsets Sunday.
The Ravens are consensus 3½-point home favorites over the Bengals in a key AFC North clash on “Thursday Night Football.” The consensus total is 46.
The consensus money line is Ravens -180/Bengals +160.
Baltimore (7-3, 7-3 against the spread, 4-6 over/under) lost a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a 33-31 defeat to Cleveland on Sunday as a 5½-point home favorite.
Cincinnati (5-4, 4-5 ATS, 4-5 over/under) fell to Houston 30-27 as a 5½-point home favorite.
The Ravens beat the Bengals 27-24 at Cincinnati in Week 2.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is 7-1 straight-up against the Bengals. His player props at Caesars Sportsbook include 225½ passing yards, 44½ rushing yards and 1½ touchdown passes (under -154).
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has player props of 257½ yards, 13½ rushing yards (under -157) and 1½ touchdown passes (under -121).
Ravens running back Gus Edwards is the +500 favorite at Caesars to score the first TD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
