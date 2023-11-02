73°F
Betting

Thursday NFL betting preview: Sharp action on money line

Fans of smashmouth football should enjoy the Thursday night matchup between the Titans and host Steelers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 6:10 am
 
Updated November 2, 2023 - 12:43 pm
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fi ...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made a dynamic NFL debut, throwing for four touchdowns in Sunday’s 28-23 upset over the Falcons.

Sharp bettors at Caesars Sportsbook are banking on Levis and Tennessee to pull off another upset at Pittsburgh on “Thursday Night Football.”

Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in a text message Thursday that the book took sharp play on the Titans +135 on the money line.

The Steelers are 3-point favorites after the line sat at 2½ on Wednesday.

”Nothing sharp with us. Just public on the Steelers,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Thursday in a text. “We need the Titans at this point.”

BetMGM also needs the Titans for a small win, as the action on the game is pretty light, according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell.

The Steelers (4-3, 4-3 against the spread, 1-6 over/under) are coming off a 20-10 loss as 2½-point home underdogs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans (3-4, 4-3 ATS, 2-5 over/under) were 2-point home underdogs against Atlanta.

The consensus total is 37. The Steelers are riding a five-game under streak. Tennessee went over last week to snap a four-game under run.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

