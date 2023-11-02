Thursday NFL betting preview: Sharp action on money line

The Pittsburgh Steelers are home favorites against rookie quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made a dynamic NFL debut, throwing for four touchdowns in Sunday’s 28-23 upset over the Falcons.

Sharp bettors at Caesars Sportsbook are banking on Levis and Tennessee to pull off another upset at Pittsburgh on “Thursday Night Football.”

Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in a text message Thursday that the book took sharp play on the Titans +135 on the money line.

The Steelers are 3-point favorites after the line sat at 2½ on Wednesday.

”Nothing sharp with us. Just public on the Steelers,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Thursday in a text. “We need the Titans at this point.”

BetMGM also needs the Titans for a small win, as the action on the game is pretty light, according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell.

The Steelers (4-3, 4-3 against the spread, 1-6 over/under) are coming off a 20-10 loss as 2½-point home underdogs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans (3-4, 4-3 ATS, 2-5 over/under) were 2-point home underdogs against Atlanta.

The consensus total is 37. The Steelers are riding a five-game under streak. Tennessee went over last week to snap a four-game under run.

