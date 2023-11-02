51°F
Betting

Thursday NFL betting preview: Steelers take on Titans’ hot rookie

Fans of smashmouth football should enjoy the Thursday night matchup between the Titans and host Steelers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 6:10 am
 
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fi ...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are consensus 2½-point home favorites against rookie quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”

South Point was offering the best price on the Steelers overnight at -2½ at the normal -110 juice. Other sportsbooks were offering Steelers -2½ at prices from -115 to -120.

On the flip side, the Westgate SuperBook was offering Steelers -3 (even), and Station Casinos was at -3 (-101).

The Steelers (4-3, 4-3 against the spread, 1-6 over/under) are coming off a 20-10 loss as 2½-point home underdogs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans (3-4, 4-3 ATS, 2-5 over/under) are coming off a 28-23 upset victory as 2-point home underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons. Levis, a second-round draft pick from Kentucky, threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL debut.

The consensus total is 37.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

