Thursday NFL betting preview: Steelers take on Titans’ hot rookie
The Pittsburgh Steelers are consensus 2½-point home favorites against rookie quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”
South Point was offering the best price on the Steelers overnight at -2½ at the normal -110 juice. Other sportsbooks were offering Steelers -2½ at prices from -115 to -120.
On the flip side, the Westgate SuperBook was offering Steelers -3 (even), and Station Casinos was at -3 (-101).
The Steelers (4-3, 4-3 against the spread, 1-6 over/under) are coming off a 20-10 loss as 2½-point home underdogs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Titans (3-4, 4-3 ATS, 2-5 over/under) are coming off a 28-23 upset victory as 2-point home underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons. Levis, a second-round draft pick from Kentucky, threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL debut.
The consensus total is 37.
