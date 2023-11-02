Thursday NFL betting preview: Steelers take on Titans’ hot rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers are home favorites against rookie quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”

Fans of smashmouth football should enjoy the Thursday night matchup between the Titans and host Steelers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are consensus 2½-point home favorites against rookie quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”

South Point was offering the best price on the Steelers overnight at -2½ at the normal -110 juice. Other sportsbooks were offering Steelers -2½ at prices from -115 to -120.

On the flip side, the Westgate SuperBook was offering Steelers -3 (even), and Station Casinos was at -3 (-101).

The Steelers (4-3, 4-3 against the spread, 1-6 over/under) are coming off a 20-10 loss as 2½-point home underdogs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans (3-4, 4-3 ATS, 2-5 over/under) are coming off a 28-23 upset victory as 2-point home underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons. Levis, a second-round draft pick from Kentucky, threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL debut.

The consensus total is 37.

