‘Thursday Night Football’ betting: Sharp money on side in Seahawks-Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are 1½-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Rams on “Thursday Night Football,” and the total is 42½ in a matchup of 11-3 teams.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass over Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Rams have won four of the past five meetings with the Seahawks and seven of 10, including a 21-19 win this season.

But sharp bettors are banking on Seattle to beat Los Angeles on “Thursday Night Football” in a matchup of 11-3 teams vying for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and NFC West title.

The Rams were 2-point favorites early in the week, but sharp money has caused the favorite to flip to the Seahawks, who have emerged as consensus 1½-point home favorites with Los Angeles wide receiver Davante Adams doubtful with a hamstring injury.

“The sharp action is more toward Seattle,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “But you have to factor in Davante Adams being out, how much was that a part of it.

“The professional money is for Seattle, but there’s a ton of public money for the Rams. They’ve looked like the best team in football all year.”

The Rams, on a 12-2-1 run against the spread against the Seahawks, account for 64 percent of spread bets at BetMGM, 59 percent of tickets at STN Sports and 55 percent of wagers at the Westgate SuperBook.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in the first meeting Nov. 16 at SoFi Stadium, where the Seahawks covered as 3-point underdogs.

Darnold is a -140 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to throw an interception.

“Seattle outplayed them, but Darnold turned them over four times,” Bogdanovich said. “I think if Darnold plays halfway decent, Seattle has a very good chance of winning the game. That’s the only side I’d be looking at. But he has not been playing good football over the last month. If I was a Seattle backer, better hold your breath.”

The consensus total is 42½ after opening at 46½ and is still at 43 at several books, including the South Point, BetMGM and the SuperBook. The weather forecast calls for rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

That hasn’t stopped bettors at STN Sports from loading up on the over.

“Eighty-five percent of tickets are on the over, although the total has come down to potential high winds,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Seattle went under in Sunday’s 18-16 win over the Colts and has gone under in three of its past five. The Rams have gone over in three straight after beating the Lions 41-34 on Sunday.

Both teams are on 7-2 ATS runs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.