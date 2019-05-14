Tiger Woods dominates PGA Championship odds, props

The 15-time major champion is the 8-1 favorite to win the PGA Championship and a 20-1 shot to have the lead after Thursday’s first round at Bethpage Black in New York.

In this Sunday, April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Woods goes for his next major on May 16 when the PGA Championship starts at Bethpage Black. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Brooks Koepka signs autographs for fans after a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

PGA Championship

Thursday to Sunday, Bethpage Black, Long Island, New York

Win 2019 PGA Championship

Up to 50-1

Tiger Woods; 8-1

Dustin Johnson; 10-1

Brooks Koepka; 10-1

Rory McIlroy; 12-1

Rickie Fowler; 16-1

Jon Rahm; 16-1

Justin Rose; 18-1

Jason Day; 20-1

Tony Finau; 20-1

Francesco Molinari; 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood; 25-1

Xander Schauffele; 25-1

Patrick Cantlay; 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau; 35-1

Matt Kuchar; 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama; 40-1

Sergio Garcia; 50-1

Jordan Spieth; 50-1

Adam Scott; 50-1

Paul Casey; 50-1

36-hole leader

2 or more tied; 2-1

Brooks Koepka; 6-1

Tiger Woods; 8-1

Rickie Fowler; 10-1

Dustin Johnson; 10-1

Rory McIlroy; 10-1

Tony Finau; 15-1

Xander Schauffele; 20-1

Francesco Molinari; 20-1

Jon Rahm; 20-1

Justin Rose; 20-1

Jason Day; 22-1

How many majors will Tiger Woods win in 2019

Exactly 1; -350

Exactly 2; +325

Exactly 3; 14-1

Exactly 4; 40-1

Will there be a playoff?

Yes; 3-1

No; -360

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes/No; -110

36-hole cut score

Over 145½; +110

Under 145½; -130

72-hole winning score

Over 272½; Even

Under 272½; -120

Lowest completed round: 64½

Where is the winner from?

USA; -150

Europe; +160

Rest of the world; 9-1

Will Woods, Johnson, McIlroy or Koepka win?

Yes; +225

No; -275

Will Johnson or Koepka win?

Yes; 6-1

No; -900

Will Tiger Woods opening tee shot end in fairway?

Yes; -125

No; +105

Lowest completed round by Tiger Woods; 67½

Will Tiger Woods win?

Yes; 8-1

No; 1-14

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Yes; 1-9

No; 6-1

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top five?

Yes; +275

No; -350

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?

Yes; +140

No; -160

Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the first round?

Yes; 20-1

No; 1-100

Will Brooks Koepka finish in the top five?

Yes; +240

No; -300

Will Dustin Johnson finish in the top five?

Yes; +200

No; -250

Will Rory McIlroy finish in the top five?

Yes; +200

No; -250

Will Rickie Fowler finish in the top five?

Yes; +375

No; -500

Will Sergio Garcia finish in the top 20?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top 20?

Yes; +250

No; -310

Tournament matchups

Tiger Woods; +130

Rory McIlroy; -150

Brooks Koepka; -130

Tiger Woods; +110

Dustin Johnson; -150

Tiger Woods; +130

Dustin Johnson; -120

Rory McIlroy; Even

Scott Piercy; -160

Graeme McDowell; +140

Rickie Fowler; -135

Tommy Fleetwood; +115

Sergio Garcia; -110

Adam Scott; -110

Phil Mickelson; +115

Bubba Watson; -135

Charley Hoffman; -110

Ryan Moore; -110

Group matchups

Group A

Tiger Woods; +300

Dustin Johnson; +230

Brooks Koepka; +260

Rory McIlroy; +250

How many career majors will Tiger Woods win by Dec. 30, 2025

Over 15½; -220

Under 15½; +180

Over 16½; +250

Under 16½; -310

Over 17½; +500

Under 17½; -700

Over 18½; 10-1

Under 18½; 1-20

