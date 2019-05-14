Tiger Woods dominates PGA Championship odds, props
The 15-time major champion is the 8-1 favorite to win the PGA Championship and a 20-1 shot to have the lead after Thursday’s first round at Bethpage Black in New York.
PGA Championship
Odds posted at Westgate, William Hill, MGM Resorts and Station Casinos sportsbooks
Thursday to Sunday, Bethpage Black, Long Island, New York
Win 2019 PGA Championship
Up to 50-1
Tiger Woods; 8-1
Dustin Johnson; 10-1
Brooks Koepka; 10-1
Rory McIlroy; 12-1
Rickie Fowler; 16-1
Jon Rahm; 16-1
Justin Rose; 18-1
Jason Day; 20-1
Tony Finau; 20-1
Francesco Molinari; 25-1
Tommy Fleetwood; 25-1
Xander Schauffele; 25-1
Patrick Cantlay; 30-1
Bryson DeChambeau; 35-1
Matt Kuchar; 40-1
Hideki Matsuyama; 40-1
Sergio Garcia; 50-1
Jordan Spieth; 50-1
Adam Scott; 50-1
Paul Casey; 50-1
36-hole leader
2 or more tied; 2-1
Brooks Koepka; 6-1
Tiger Woods; 8-1
Rickie Fowler; 10-1
Dustin Johnson; 10-1
Rory McIlroy; 10-1
Tony Finau; 15-1
Xander Schauffele; 20-1
Francesco Molinari; 20-1
Jon Rahm; 20-1
Justin Rose; 20-1
Jason Day; 22-1
How many majors will Tiger Woods win in 2019
Exactly 1; -350
Exactly 2; +325
Exactly 3; 14-1
Exactly 4; 40-1
Will there be a playoff?
Yes; 3-1
No; -360
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes/No; -110
36-hole cut score
Over 145½; +110
Under 145½; -130
72-hole winning score
Over 272½; Even
Under 272½; -120
Lowest completed round: 64½
Where is the winner from?
USA; -150
Europe; +160
Rest of the world; 9-1
Will Woods, Johnson, McIlroy or Koepka win?
Yes; +225
No; -275
Will Johnson or Koepka win?
Yes; 6-1
No; -900
Will Tiger Woods opening tee shot end in fairway?
Yes; -125
No; +105
Lowest completed round by Tiger Woods; 67½
Will Tiger Woods win?
Yes; 8-1
No; 1-14
Will Tiger Woods make the cut?
Yes; 1-9
No; 6-1
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top five?
Yes; +275
No; -350
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?
Yes; +140
No; -160
Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the first round?
Yes; 20-1
No; 1-100
Will Brooks Koepka finish in the top five?
Yes; +240
No; -300
Will Dustin Johnson finish in the top five?
Yes; +200
No; -250
Will Rory McIlroy finish in the top five?
Yes; +200
No; -250
Will Rickie Fowler finish in the top five?
Yes; +375
No; -500
Will Sergio Garcia finish in the top 20?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top 20?
Yes; +250
No; -310
Tournament matchups
Tiger Woods; +130
Rory McIlroy; -150
— — —
Brooks Koepka; -130
Tiger Woods; +110
— — —
Dustin Johnson; -150
Tiger Woods; +130
— — —
Dustin Johnson; -120
Rory McIlroy; Even
— — —
Scott Piercy; -160
Graeme McDowell; +140
— — —
Rickie Fowler; -135
Tommy Fleetwood; +115
— — —
Sergio Garcia; -110
Adam Scott; -110
— — —
Phil Mickelson; +115
Bubba Watson; -135
— — —
Charley Hoffman; -110
Ryan Moore; -110
Group matchups
Group A
Tiger Woods; +300
Dustin Johnson; +230
Brooks Koepka; +260
Rory McIlroy; +250
How many career majors will Tiger Woods win by Dec. 30, 2025
Over 15½; -220
Under 15½; +180
— — —
Over 16½; +250
Under 16½; -310
— — —
Over 17½; +500
Under 17½; -700
— — —
Over 18½; 10-1
Under 18½; 1-20
