Tiger Woods dominates PGA Championship odds, props

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2019 - 4:47 pm

PGA Championship

Odds posted at Westgate, William Hill, MGM Resorts and Station Casinos sportsbooks

Thursday to Sunday, Bethpage Black, Long Island, New York

Win 2019 PGA Championship

Up to 50-1

Tiger Woods; 8-1

Dustin Johnson; 10-1

Brooks Koepka; 10-1

Rory McIlroy; 12-1

Rickie Fowler; 16-1

Jon Rahm; 16-1

Justin Rose; 18-1

Jason Day; 20-1

Tony Finau; 20-1

Francesco Molinari; 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood; 25-1

Xander Schauffele; 25-1

Patrick Cantlay; 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau; 35-1

Matt Kuchar; 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama; 40-1

Sergio Garcia; 50-1

Jordan Spieth; 50-1

Adam Scott; 50-1

Paul Casey; 50-1

36-hole leader

2 or more tied; 2-1

Brooks Koepka; 6-1

Tiger Woods; 8-1

Rickie Fowler; 10-1

Dustin Johnson; 10-1

Rory McIlroy; 10-1

Tony Finau; 15-1

Xander Schauffele; 20-1

Francesco Molinari; 20-1

Jon Rahm; 20-1

Justin Rose; 20-1

Jason Day; 22-1

How many majors will Tiger Woods win in 2019

Exactly 1; -350

Exactly 2; +325

Exactly 3; 14-1

Exactly 4; 40-1

Will there be a playoff?

Yes; 3-1

No; -360

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes/No; -110

36-hole cut score

Over 145½; +110

Under 145½; -130

72-hole winning score

Over 272½; Even

Under 272½; -120

Lowest completed round: 64½

Where is the winner from?

USA; -150

Europe; +160

Rest of the world; 9-1

Will Woods, Johnson, McIlroy or Koepka win?

Yes; +225

No; -275

Will Johnson or Koepka win?

Yes; 6-1

No; -900

Will Tiger Woods opening tee shot end in fairway?

Yes; -125

No; +105

Lowest completed round by Tiger Woods; 67½

Will Tiger Woods win?

Yes; 8-1

No; 1-14

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Yes; 1-9

No; 6-1

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top five?

Yes; +275

No; -350

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?

Yes; +140

No; -160

Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the first round?

Yes; 20-1

No; 1-100

Will Brooks Koepka finish in the top five?

Yes; +240

No; -300

Will Dustin Johnson finish in the top five?

Yes; +200

No; -250

Will Rory McIlroy finish in the top five?

Yes; +200

No; -250

Will Rickie Fowler finish in the top five?

Yes; +375

No; -500

Will Sergio Garcia finish in the top 20?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top 20?

Yes; +250

No; -310

Tournament matchups

Tiger Woods; +130

Rory McIlroy; -150

Brooks Koepka; -130

Tiger Woods; +110

Dustin Johnson; -150

Tiger Woods; +130

Dustin Johnson; -120

Rory McIlroy; Even

Scott Piercy; -160

Graeme McDowell; +140

Rickie Fowler; -135

Tommy Fleetwood; +115

Sergio Garcia; -110

Adam Scott; -110

Phil Mickelson; +115

Bubba Watson; -135

Charley Hoffman; -110

Ryan Moore; -110

Group matchups

Group A

Tiger Woods; +300

Dustin Johnson; +230

Brooks Koepka; +260

Rory McIlroy; +250

How many career majors will Tiger Woods win by Dec. 30, 2025

Over 15½; -220

Under 15½; +180

Over 16½; +250

Under 16½; -310

Over 17½; +500

Under 17½; -700

Over 18½; 10-1

Under 18½; 1-20

