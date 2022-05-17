Tiger Woods win would be sportsbook’s ‘biggest losing result’ ever

Tiger Woods is the biggest liability at the Westgate SuperBook and BetMGM, which would suffer a historic loss if he wins the PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 11th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Tiger Woods wipes his face on the 11th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Tiger Woods finished 47th at the Masters in his first major since he was seriously injured in a February 2021 car accident.

His subpar performance at Augusta National hasn’t stopped bettors from loading up on the 15-time major champion at long odds to win the PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Woods, whose odds are as high as 95-1 at Circa Sports, is the biggest liability at the Westgate SuperBook and BetMGM, which would suffer a historic loss if he prevails.

“If Tiger were to win, it would be the biggest losing result in BetMGM history,” BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott said.

Scott said Tuesday afternoon that the book was on the hook for seven figures on Woods.

“But it will be eight (figures) by Thursday morning when he tees off,” he said in a text.

Woods, 46, is a low six-figure liability at the Westgate, which took an $1,111 wager to win $88,880 on him in April at 80-1 odds.

A BetMGM bettor wagered $13,000 on Woods to miss the cut at +115. But Scott expects most of the action to be on Woods to make the cut.

“Tiger missing the cut would be a good outcome for the sportsbook,” he said.

At the Westgate, Woods is -120 to make the cut and even-money to miss the cut. He also is an underdog in matchups with Rickie Fowler (-120) and Patrick Reed (-155).

