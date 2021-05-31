Tim Tebow prop bet popular at Station Casinos sportsbooks

After Tim Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, Station Casinos posted an over-under of 2½ total touchdowns this season.

Tim Tebow is back in the NFL and back on the betting board at Station Casinos sportsbooks.

Based on early action on a Tebow touchdown prop, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback remains a compelling figure nine years removed from his last NFL regular-season game.

After Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end May 20, Station put up an over-under of 2½ total touchdowns this season. The under opened as a -125 favorite and was quickly bet up to -165 as Station took a $2,000 limit wager on the under. The over pays +135.

“In the first 48 hours of us putting the prop on the board, it generated more handle and tickets than the Matt Stafford prop has done since we put it up in February,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It really has drawn a lot more interest than we thought it would. It shows you how polarizing he is and the strength of football season overall.”

After the Los Angeles Rams acquired veteran quarterback Stafford from the Detroit Lions, Station posted an over-under prop of 28½ TD passes.

For the Tebow prop, Esposito said the book has written the same amount of tickets on the over and the under, but the vast majority of the money is on the under. Pro sports bettor Paul Stone said he placed a wager on the under.

Tebow, who in February retired from pro baseball after five years in the New York Mets’ farm system, must play in Week 1 for action and only rushing, receiving and special teams touchdowns count in the prop.

He has 12 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career but has never caught a pass. He will be reunited with Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, his former coach at Florida, where they won two national titles together. Meyer said seeing Tebow at the tight end position in practice Friday was “awkward.”

“There have been a lot of reports that Meyer could use Tebow in the same role as Taysom Hill for the Saints,” Esposito said. “There may be some Tebow packages around the goal line. I think we’ll see some money come back on the over.”

Jacksonville tight ends scored two touchdowns last season, both by Tyler Eifert.

Knights line

The Golden Knights are +156 underdogs to the Colorado Avalanche (-172) at the Circa sportsbook in Game 2 of their second-round NHL playoff series Wednesday at Denver. The total is 5½.

After losing the series opener 7-1 on Sunday, the Golden Knights are +380 at the adjusted price at Circa to win the series.

The Knights’ odds to win the Stanley Cup have soared to 10-1 at the Westgate, where the Avalanche are the +180 favorites and the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are each 4-1.

Costly Cup

The three largest Stanley Cup futures liabilities at BetMGM are the Bruins, Golden Knights and Avalanche.

The Bruins are the worst-case scenario for BetMGM, which is on the hook for close to seven figures if Boston wins the title, according to MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback.

BetMGM would lose six figures on the Knights and close to six figures on the Avalanche.

“Hopefully the Knights knock off the Avalanche and then the Bruins get knocked out,” Stoneback said.

