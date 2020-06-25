93°F
Betting

Tiz the Law’s Derby price continues to fall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2020 - 9:46 am
 

Tiz the Law laid down the law in the Belmont Stakes, and not surprisingly, his odds to win the Kentucky Derby continue to fall.

Tiz the Law is down to +285 at Circa Sports to win the Run for the Roses on Sept. 5 in a Triple Crown schedule that has been reshuffled by the coronavirus pandemic. He won the Belmont, usually the final jewel of the Crown, by 3¾ lengths Saturday.

Tiz the Law was +325 to win the Derby at Circa before the Belmont.

Bettors who remain skeptical can bet that he won’t win the Kentucky Derby at -380, one of seven yes/no props that Circa has posted on the race. Honor A.P. is next at +545 (no -865), followed by Authentic at +575 (no -950) and Cezanne at +1,300 (no -2,400).

Yes/no props are also posted on Uncle Chuck at +1,600 (no -3,000), King Guillermo at +1,800 (no -3,300) and Dr Post at +1,800 (no -3,400).

Dr Post was second in the Belmont. All the other listed horses skipped the race.

William Hill has better prices on Cezanne (20-1) and King Guillermo (25-1).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

