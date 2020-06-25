Tiz the Law’s Derby price continues to fall

The Belmont winner is down to +285 to win what is now the second leg of the Triple Crown. Skeptical bettors can still wager that he won’t at Circa.

Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race atop Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tiz the Law laid down the law in the Belmont Stakes, and not surprisingly, his odds to win the Kentucky Derby continue to fall.

Tiz the Law is down to +285 at Circa Sports to win the Run for the Roses on Sept. 5 in a Triple Crown schedule that has been reshuffled by the coronavirus pandemic. He won the Belmont, usually the final jewel of the Crown, by 3¾ lengths Saturday.

Tiz the Law was +325 to win the Derby at Circa before the Belmont.

Bettors who remain skeptical can bet that he won’t win the Kentucky Derby at -380, one of seven yes/no props that Circa has posted on the race. Honor A.P. is next at +545 (no -865), followed by Authentic at +575 (no -950) and Cezanne at +1,300 (no -2,400).

Yes/no props are also posted on Uncle Chuck at +1,600 (no -3,000), King Guillermo at +1,800 (no -3,300) and Dr Post at +1,800 (no -3,400).

Dr Post was second in the Belmont. All the other listed horses skipped the race.

William Hill has better prices on Cezanne (20-1) and King Guillermo (25-1).

