‘TNF’ betting: Major money-line wagers on Chiefs-Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Chiefs have won 15 straight games over the Broncos and big bettors at Caesars Sportsbook are banking on Kansas City to make it 16 in a row on “Thursday Night Football.”

A Caesars bettor in Nevada wagered $110,000 to win $20,000 on the Chiefs on Wednesday on the money line (-550), which is the odds on a team to win a game, regardless of the point spread.

Caesars also took a $120,000 wager to win $20,000 on the Chiefs on the money line at -600.

Kansas City, which is a 10½-point home favorite, is up to -650 on the money line and the total is 47.

Despite the Chiefs (4-1, 3-2 ATS) dominating the AFC West series, the Broncos (1-4, 0-4-1 ATS) have covered the last three meetings and four of the last five.

“In the Broncos’ defense, last year the Broncos were a similar team. They were bad from the get go, and only lost to the Chiefs by six and three points,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “It’s a divisional game. I know the Chiefs pummeled the Bears (41-10 as 12½-point favorites). But over the last few years, the Chiefs haven’t been great as huge favorites.”

The last three meetings have been decided by a total of 13 points, or 4.3 points per game, as Denver has been defeated by scores of 27-24 (at Kansas City), 34-28 (at Denver) and 28-24 (at Denver).

The last three meetings also have gone over the total. The Broncos have gone over in their last four games this season.

The Chiefs are ninth in the NFL in scoring (25.6 ppg) and tied for fifth in scoring defense, allowing only 16.0 ppg.

Denver ranks 10th in scoring (24.2 ppg) but is dead last in scoring defense, giving up 36.2 ppg, including 31 to the Jets in last week’s 31-21 home loss.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is listed as questionable on the injury report after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s 27-20 win at Minnesota. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Wednesday about his status.

