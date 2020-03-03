Tom Brady prop ‘wildly successful,’ sportsbook says

The glut of “so-called information” has fed interest in a prop on which team the quarterback will play for next season.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A prop bet on Tom Brady’s future has worked out beautifully for William Hill.

The sportsbook has posted odds on which team the quarterback will take his first snap with in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Rumors have swirled that Brady might leave New England after leading the Patriots to six Super Bowls.

Those rumors have led to increased action on the prop, William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

“There’s a lot of so-called information out there, which is what makes it such a good prop,” he said. “It’s been wildly successful.”

William Hill recently lowered the Patriots from -160 favorites to -150 to retain Brady. Bogdanovich said he “wanted to see if anyone was interested” in laying the price on New England.

He said most of the tickets have been on the Raiders and Tennessee Titans. The Raiders were at +400 on Monday at William Hill, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (+450) and the Titans, down to 7-1 after opening at 20-1.

The Westgate also has the prop up, and it has lowered the Patriots to -200 favorites from as high as -400. The Titans are the 4-1 second choice at the Westgate, followed by the Raiders at 6-1 and the Chargers at 7-1.

“More bets on Titans than any other team,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said in a text message. “Rumor mill going. Handle has been very solid so far. Better than we anticipated.”

Bogdanovich said he would let the bets dictate the odds until trusted information arises.

“Eventually we’ll have our ear to Twitter like everyone else,” he said. “Right now, everyone’s just guessing. Everyone’s on the same page.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.