Travis Kelce’s knee injury impacts spread, total for NFL opener

The NFL season kicks off tonight in Kansas City, and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites over the visiting Lions at the Westgate SuperBook. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The knee injury to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has impacted the odds for the NFL season opener Thursday.

Host Kansas City is a 4½-point favorite over the Detroit Lions at most sportsbooks after opening anywhere from a 6½- to 7-point favorite. Station Casinos has the Chiefs -5.

The Lions are +180 on the money line at the Westgate SuperBook and +187 at Circa Sports.

The total is 52½, down from the opening total of 54 but still the highest total on the board for Week 1. The South Point was at 53.

Kelce is officially listed as questionable after he was hurt in practice Tuesday. He did not practice Wednesday and reportedly sustained a bone bruise.

The Chiefs are waiting to see whether the swelling in Kelce’s knee goes down and the pain subsides before determining his status against the Lions.

Kelce hasn’t missed a game because of injury since he was a rookie in 2013. Last season, he set career highs with 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns while helping the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Kansas City is the consensus favorite at sportsbooks to win its second straight championship.

The Lions are -115 favorites at Circa to go over their season win total of 9½ wins and are a trendy pick to win the NFC.

BetMGM reported that 58 percent of the spread tickets were written on Kansas City, while bettors have pounded the Lions money line, with 76 percent of bets and 61 percent of the handle on Detroit.

Detroit rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has seen his receiving yards prop at BetMGM bet up to 32½ yards after opening at 25½ yards, with 99 percent of the handle on the over.

