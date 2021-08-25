Trump betting odds to win 2024 presidential election drop

Before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Donald Trump was the 7-1 third choice at Betfair sportsbook to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Now he’s 5-1.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Donald Trump was the 7-1 third choice at Betfair sportsbook to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

After the takeover, Trump’s odds have dropped to 5-1 at the U.K.-based book, where the former president is tied with Vice President Kamala Harris as the 5-1 second pick behind President Joe Biden, who remains the +333 favorite to win a second term.

At those odds, a bettor would win $333 on a $100 wager on Biden if he’s re-elected or $500 on a $100 bet on Trump or Harris if one of them wins the 2024 election.

Trump’s odds to become the 2024 Republican nominee also dropped at Betfair from the +275 favorite to +225 over Florida governor Ron DeSantis (+450).

The presidential election odds are similar at Ladbrokes sportsbook in London, where Biden is a +350 favorite, followed by Harris (4-1) and Trump (5-1).

“I would say one of those three is going to be the next president,” longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro said. “It’s much too early. We’re only in training camp. A lot can happen. But I do think those three will be in the mix.”

Wagering on the election is still not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks. But Vaccaro, a South Point oddsmaker, recently posted odds on Twitter for entertainment purposes only after fielding countless calls about the 2020 election odds.

“I cannot begin to tell you what the response was like,” he said. “People from other countries were calling. We, as a country, are passing up a big shot.

“It’s shameful that the rest of the world takes bets on it and we can’t. It makes no sense.”

Vaccaro, 75, and other Las Vegas bookmakers agree that the betting handle, or amount of money wagered, on the presidential election would dwarf the action on the Super Bowl, which generated $136.1 million in wagers in February in Nevada alone.

Vaccaro made Biden the +450 favorite, Trump the 6-1 second choice and Harris the 7-1 third pick. He listed former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley as a 25-1 long shot.

“There’s always going to be one dark horse that shoots up later,” he said.

