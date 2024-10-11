90°F
Trump extends lead over Harris in election betting odds

This combination photo shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a ...
This combination photo shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Flint, Mich., Oct. 4, 2024, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Walker, Mich., Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 9:51 am
 

Former President Donald Trump has become a larger betting favorite to win the election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Monday, Trump supplanted Harris as a slight -115 favorite at BetOnline. On Friday, he increased his edge to -130, while Harris moved from -105 to +110.

Trump is an even bigger betting favorite at Pinnacle, where he’s -153 and Harris is +126.

“The central case for backing Harris is that she would almost certainly win the electoral college if defending the ‘Blue Wall’ of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin,” BetOnline.ag political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty said. “She has held the lead there, the Senate races are all trending Democrat, and the midterms went well for them. However, recent days have seen several polls trending toward Trump.

“Michigan suddenly looks competitive, as does Wisconsin, which are generally considered the easier two for Harris. Both Senate races are also looking more competitive. The margins are small, but Harris’ post-debate bounce may be fading as Trump campaigns hard in these key states, which she cannot afford to lose.”

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100, meaning a gambler must bet $130 to win $100 on Trump to win the election at the current odds at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S.

A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager, meaning a gambler would win $110 on a $100 bet on Harris to win the election.

At electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com, Trump has a 53.2 percent chance to win the election, which equates to -114. Harris has a 46.1 percent chance, or +117.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

