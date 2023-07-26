Trump gains ground on Biden in election betting odds

As former president Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, his odds to win the White House again in 2024 continue to improve.

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Trump, who already has been indicted twice this year with a possible third indictment looming, has emerged as a heavy betting favorite to win the Republican nomination while closing the gap on President Joe Biden in the presidential election odds.

Since late May, Trump has seen his odds to win the presidency at Ladbrokes sportsbook improve from the +250 second choice to +200 behind Biden, whose odds have lengthened from +150 to +185 at the London-based book.

A positive number represents how much you would profit on a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $200 on a $100 bet on Trump to win the 2024 election and $185 on a $100 bet on Biden.

Trump also has gained ground on Biden at United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook, where Biden is the +175 favorite and Trump the +225 second choice after he was +270 two months ago.

During that span, Trump also saw his odds to be the Republican nominee improve from -185 to -250 over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose odds have lengthened from +330 to +500.

The gap is larger at Ladbrokes, where Trump is the -357 favorite to win the nomination and DeSantis is +520.

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $357 to win $100 on Trump to win the nomination.

Biden is the -250 favorite to be the Democratic nominee. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the +475 second choice, followed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 7-1.

At electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com, Biden’s implied odds to win re-election are 33.5 percent, which equate to +199. Trump’s implied odds to win are 29.2 percent, or +242.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

