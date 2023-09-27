78°F
Betting

Trump overtakes Biden as betting favorite in 2024 election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 9:53 am
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Sept. 20, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Donald Trump has become the new betting favorite to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election over President Joe Biden.

After a Washington Post-ABC poll this week gave the former President a lead of 10 percentage points over Biden, Trump’s odds improved from the +260 second choice to the +200 favorite at Dublin-based Betfair Exchange, while Biden’s odds worsened from +180 to +240.

A positive number represents how much you would profit on a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $200 on a $100 wager on Trump to win the election and $240 on a $100 bet on Biden.

“We have a new favorite in the 2024 race to the White House as Donald Trump has become the (+200) market leader to win the U.S. election. Joe Biden was the (+180) favorite but is now the (+240) outsider after punters rushed to back Trump following a new poll that put the Republican ahead of the incumbent,” Betfair Exchange (Betfair.com) spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email.

Biden also has seen his odds to be the Democratic nominee worsen from the -250 favorite to -200.

A negative number represents how much bettors must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $200 to win $100 on Biden to be the nominee.

“Biden was a very strong (-250) to be the Democratic nominee but has drifted slightly to (-200) as (California Gov.) Gavin Newsom emerges as the most likely challenger to become the blue name on the ballot paper with his odds of (being the nominee) shortening to 7-1 from 9-1,” Rosbottom said.

Newsom is the 12-1 third choice to win the 2024 presidential election, followed by Robert Kennedy Jr. and Michelle Obama at 20-1 and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 28-1.

Trump is the -275 favorite to earn the Republican nomination. DeSantis is the 11-1 second choice.

At London-based Ladbrokes sportsbook, Trump is the +165 favorite to win the 2024 election and Biden is the +210 second choice. Newsom is the +850 third pick, followed by Obama and Kennedy at 15-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

