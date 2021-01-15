Trump trails Pence as betting favorite for 2024 Republican nominee

Vice President Mike Pence is the 5-2 favorite at BetOnline to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 5-1.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump’s betting odds to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election have soared to 12-1, as he’s the co-third choice with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

In odds at oddshore sportsbook BetOnline, Vice President Mike Pence is the 5-2 favorite to be the Republican nominee in 2024. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is the 5-1 second choice.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is 14-1, followed by Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw at 18-1.

Trump was the 4-1 favorite to be the nominee earlier this month at United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange, followed by Haley (+550), Pence (6-1) and Ivanka Trump (10-1) and Donald Trump Jr. (10-1).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.