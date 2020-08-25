Tuesday betting card: Knights’ odds soar (updated)

Bookmakers are forcing bettors to pay a premium on Vegas after it dominated Game 1 of its Western Conference semifinal series against Vancouver.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) fights with Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel, head at lower center, during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Bookmakers aren’t offering a discount on the Golden Knights.

The Knights crushed Vancouver 5-0 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series as -190 favorites, and now Vegas is an even heavier -210 favorite in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Bettors will have to pay a premium to keep riding the Knights to the West finals.

Here’s the betting menu for Tuesday (odds at the Westgate, updated at 11:30 a.m.):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Utah (-2½, total 219½, -140 ML) vs. Denver (+120 ML), Game 5, 3:30 p.m.

The sixth-seeded Jazz have simply been the better team and can put the No. 3 Nuggets out of their misery in the first-round Western Conference series. The game odds have almost flipped over the course of the series. Denver won and covered Game 1 in overtime as a 4½-point favorite, then were blown out at spreads of -3½ and +1½ in the next two games. The Nuggets covered +3½ in Game 5, but still lost 129-127. Three of the four games in the series have gone over, and this total is almost four points higher than previous ones (now 1½ points lower than overnight). The Jazz are -1,000 to win one of the next three games and advance (Nuggets +650 to come back).

Line movement: Utah down from -3. Total down from 221.

Los Angeles Clippers (-8, 236½, -360) vs. Dallas (+300), Game 5, 6 p.m.

The seventh-seeded Mavericks are certainly making the No. 2 Clippers work to win the first-round Western Conference series. Luka Doncic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Dallas a 135-133 overtime victory in Game 4 to even the series at 2. The spread is close to Game 4’s (Clippers -7), but the total is up three points after three straight overs. (The lines moved toward the Clippers and further toward the over this morning.) The Clippers are still -400 to win the series (Mavericks +330).

Line movement: Clippers up from -6½. Total up from 235½. ML up from -260.

NHL

Tampa Bay (-105, 5½ under -120) vs. Boston (-105), Game 2, 4 p.m. at Toronto

The line remains pick’em for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series after Boston grinded out a 3-2 victory in Game 1. The Bruins took a 3-0 lead early in the third period then held on. Boston is now -220 to advance (Lightning +190) after the line was even (-110 on both sides) before the series opener.

Golden Knights (-210, 5½ over -125) vs. Vancouver (+190), Game 2, 6:45 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Knights continued their romp through the playoffs with a 5-0 victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Vegas showed no signs of distraction after now-backup goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent tweeted a photo implying coach Pete DeBoer had stabbed Fleury in the back by benching him. The line has shot up from -190 to -210 for Game 2 after the Knights’ easy win, in which they outshot the Canucks 39-26. Vegas is now -1,100 to advance (Vancouver +700).

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Los Angeles Angels (+144) at Houston (-154, 8 under -120), 1:05 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Jose Suarez (LHP, 0-1, 33.75 ERA, 10.59 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Cristian Javier (RHP, 2-1, 3.55 ERA, 4.48 xFIP)

Los Angles Angels (+130) at Houston (-140, 8 over -125), about 4:05 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Julio Teheran (RHP, 0-2, 10.38 ERA, 6.63 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Brandon Bielak (RHP, 3-1, 4.37 ERA, 5.53 xFIP)

Miami (+175) at New York Mets (-190, 7½ over -120), 2:10 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Daniel Castano (LHP, 0-2, 5.91 ERA, 5.41 xFIP) vs. New York’s Rick Porcello (RHP, 1-3, 5.76 ERA, 4.23 xFIP)

New York Mets (-170, 7½ over -120) vs. Miami (+160), about 5:10 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: New York’s Seth Lugo (RHP, 1-2, 2.61 ERA, 2.73 xFIP) vs. Miami’s Trevor Rogers (LHP, major league debut)

Note: The Marlins will play as the home team, though the game is in New York.

Philadelphia (-127, 10½ over -125) at Washington (+117), 3:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Jake Arrieta (RHP, 1-3, 4.95 ERA, 3.72 xFIP) vs. Washington’s Erick Fedde (RHP, 1-1, 2.55 ERA, 5.44 xFIP)

Line movement: Philadelphia up from -120. Total juiced to over after being 10½ -110.

Boston (+120) vs. Toronto (-130, 11 under -115), 3:37 p.m. at Buffalo, New York

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Kyle Hart (LHP, 0-1, 11.12 ERA, 6.80 xFIP) vs. Toronto’s Chase Anderson (RHP, 0-0, 2.79 ERA, 5.58 xFIP)

Line movement: Toronto up from -120.

Baltimore (+190) at Tampa Bay (-210, 7½ over -115), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Baltimore’s Tommy Milone (LHP, 1-3, 4.13 ERA, 3.77 xFIP) vs. Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow (RHP, 0-1, 6.00 ERA, 3.54 xFIP)

Line movement: Total down from 8 under -115.

New York Yankees (-194, 9 under -115) at Atlanta (+177), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: New York’s Gerrit Cole (RHP, 4-0, 2.75 ERA, 3.47 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (RHP, major league debut)

Minnesota (+157) at Cleveland (-167, 7½ over -115), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Minnesota’s Rich Hill (LHP, 1-1, 4.70 ERA, 5.98 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (RHP, 5-0, 1.11 ERA, 1.52 xFIP)

Line movement: Cleveland down from -176. Total down from 8 under -115.

Chicago Cubs (-125, 9½ under -115) at Detroit (+115), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Tyler Chatwood (RHP, 2-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.71 xFIP) vs. Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (RHP, 2-2, 3.65 ERA, 4.78 xFIP)

Oakland (-162, 8½ over -120) at Texas (+152), 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Sean Manaea (LHP, 1-2, 6.39 ERA, 3.63 xFIP) vs. Texas’ Kyle Gibson (RHP, 1-2, 4.72 ERA, 4.21 xFIP)

Line movement: Total down from 9 under -120.

Pittsburgh (+220) at Chicago White Sox (-250, 8½ over -120), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Steven Brault (LHP, 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 4.79 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Lucas Giolito (RHP, 2-2, 3.89 ERA, 3.41 xFIP)

Line movement: White Sox up from -220. Total down from 9 under -120.

Cincinnati (-102) at Milwaukee (-108, 8 under -120), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (RHP, 0-3, 4.44 ERA, 3.04 xFIP) vs. Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (RHP, 1-2, 3.23 ERA, 3.47 xFIP)

Line movement: Total down from 8½ under -120.

Kansas City (+180) at St. Louis (-200, 9 over -115), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Kansas City’s Matt Harvey (RHP, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 7.07 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright (RHP, 2-0, 2.00 ERA, 4.39 xFIP)

Line movement: St. Louis up from -190.

Seattle (+175) at San Diego (-190, 8 over -115), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (LHP, 2-2, 3.34 ERA, 4.28 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Chris Paddack (RHP, 2-2, 4.26 ERA, 4.21 xFIP)

Line movement: San Diego up from -180.

Colorado (-103, 9½ under -115) at Arizona (-107), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s German Marquez (RHP, 2-4, 4.38 ERA, 3.71 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Alex Young (LHP, 1-1, 4.50 ERA, 3.55 xFIP)

Line movement: Arizona goes from +105 to favorite at -107.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-205, 9 under -115) at San Francisco (+185), 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Julio Urias (LHP, 2-0, 2.74 ERA, 4.80 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Johnny Cueto (RHP, 2-0, 4.35 ERA, 5.04 xFIP)

Line movement: Dodgers up from -190.

What happened Monday

NBA

Favorites went 3-1 straight-up and against the spread. Totals went 2-1-1 to the over.

— Top-seeded Milwaukee (-13) again barely covered the number in a 121-106 victory over Orlando to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The game pushed on the closing total of 227. The Bucks have covered double-digit spreads in the past three games, but by a total of five points.

— Oklahoma City (+3) pulled out a 117-114 victory over Houston to even the first-round Western Conference series at 2. The game went over 223½. Thunder point guard Chris Paul scored 29 points, but backup point guard Dennis Schroder led the team with 30 in the victory. James Harden scored 32 points for the Rockets, but he made only 6 of 15 3-point tries. Houston only attempted 10 free throws to Oklahoma City’s 28.

— Miami (-6½) completed a covering sweep of Indiana with a 99-87 victory to close out the first-round Eastern Conference series. The Heat didn’t win a game by more than 12 points in the series, but still covered the spreads of 4 to 6½ in all four games. The game stayed way under 217½. Miami was -300 to win the series before Game 1.

— The top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (-7) crushed Portland from the opening tip in a 135-115 victory to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round Western Conference series. The game sailed over 226. LeBron James had 30 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, including hitting 4 of 5 3-point tries. The Lakers opened the game on a 15-0 run and led 80-51 at halftime. The Trail Blazers’ upset win in Game 1 seems like it was a long time ago.

NHL

Underdogs went 2-0, and totals split 1-1.

— The New York Islanders (-105) carried over their momentum from the previous round, beating top-seeded Philadelphia 4-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 5. The Islanders, who upset Washington 4-1 in the first round, took a 1-0 lead in the first period, then blew the game open with three goals in the third.

— Dallas (+130) dug a deep hole for Colorado with a 5-2 victory over the Avalanche to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. The game went over 5½. Colorado took a 2-0 lead in Game 2, but the Stars exploded for four goals in the second period. The Avalanche, who outshot Dallas 40-27 in the loss, were -275 to win the series before Game 1 but are heavy underdogs now with goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson out indefinitely.

MLB

Favorites went only 4-5, with Toronto (+190) scoring the biggest upset in a 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay. Totals went 5-4 to the over.

