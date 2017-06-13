Tuesday’s events at World Series of Poker

Cards are laid out during The Marathon - $2,620 No-Limit Hold'em event during the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center on Monday, June 12, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect Tuesday at the World Series of Poker.

Tuesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha (3-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,500 “The Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 3)

Noon — $2,620 “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Razz Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Senovio Ramirez III of Mission, Texas, who has cashed in two previous events this summer, bagged the chip lead after Day 2 of the $1,500 buy-in “The Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold’em tournament with 102 players left.

A number of high-profile professionals are still alive, including: Jessica Dawley, Kenny Hallaert, Joe Cada, Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier, Brian Rast, Bryan Piccioli and Matt Affleck.

— Maurice Hawkins, the loquacious pro from West Palm Beach, Florida, built a massive stack on the opening day of the $2,620 “The Marathon” No-limit Hold’em event. Hawkins owns a record 10 WSOP Circuit rings but has only made one WSOP final table in his career.

— Two-time bracelet winner John Monnette has a sizable chip lead heading into the stacked final table of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball Championship. Mike Gorodinsky, the 2015 WSOP Player of the Year, is one of the eight remaining players, along with former bracelet winners Mike Leah and Paul Volpe.

— Michael Reed of Pittsburgh had the overnight lead in the $1,500 buy-in Limit Hold ’em event with 132 of the 616 entrants still alive. Three-time bracelet winners Barry Greenstein and Ian Johns, and noted pro Raymond Henson, also start Day 2 in the top 30.

Monday’s highlights:

— Ron “Grumpy” Ware, a collectibles dealer and cash-game player from Las Vegas, won the $1,500 buy-in Eight Game Mix/Six-handed ($145,577) for his first career bracelet. Ware finished third in the same event last year and now has more than $500,000 in career WSOP earnings.

Quotable:

Have waited my whole tourney career for this @WSOP LFG!!! Must finish strong! @shrpo 💁🏼💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/cFFM2u99v6 — Jessica Dawley (@JessicaDawley) June 13, 2017

