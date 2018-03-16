TVs go dark during the NCAA Tournament at Las Vegas sports book

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Todd Dewey and Adam Hill will be writing a live blog Friday on the second day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sports book.

TV screens go dark at Westgate sports book on Friday, March 16, 2018. Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Arizona coach Sean Miller kneels by the bench during the first half of a first-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Buffalo guard Wes Clark (10) jumps to shoot against Arizona during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Guests watch and line up to bet on basketball games during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Guests watch and line up to bet on basketball games during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Guests watch and line up to bet on basketball games during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Steve Buckley of Boston, right, lines up to bet on basketball games during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Guests watch and line up to bet on basketball games during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Guests react while watching a basketball game during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Gonzaga fans, front row from left, Cindy Sullivan, Jeff Sullivan Jr., Jeff Sullivan Sr. and Patsy Sullivan react to a three-point basket in the final seconds of Gonzaga's 68-64 victory over University of North Carolina, Greensboro while watching the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Joe Fagan of Vernon, Conn., left, and Mike Abate of Cleveland, Ohio, right, react during a game of the Rhode Island Rams against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Sports betters line up to place their bets as games play overhead on giant screens at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Joe Fagan of Vernon, Conn., left, and Mike Abate of Cleveland, Ohio, right, watch a basketball games game with the Rhode Island Rams playing against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Jordan Johnson of Orlando, Fla., reacts after the Rhode Island Rams defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 83-78 at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Sports betters watch games intently at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gonzaga fan Cindy Sullivan of Kirkland, Wash., looks up during a close game of Gonzaga against UNC Greensboro at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gonzaga fans, from left, Cindy Sullivan, Jeff Sullivan Jr., Jeff Sullivan Sr. and Patsy Sullivan react as Gonzaga beats the UNC Greensboro Spartans 68-64 at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gonzaga fans Jeff Sullivan Jr. and Patsy Sullivan embrace after Gonzaga beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans at the Superbook at Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

12:54 p.m. — As the crowd roared down the stretch of Marshall’s 81-75 upset of Wichita State as a 13-point underdog, the big screens went black at the Westgate sports book at 12:42 p.m. and stayed dark until 12:54 p.m. All of the small screens around the casino were still working.

$20K to make $870

A bettor at CG Technology sports book on Friday placed a $20,000 three-team money-line parlay on Purdue, Virginia and North Carolina that would pay $870.

The first leg rolled in as the Boilermakers crushed Cal State Fullerton by 26.

Final: Texas A&M (-2.5) 73, Providence 69

The Friars, who were getting between 2½ and 4 points depending on when the bet was placed, trailed by 11 with 31 seconds. They cut the deficit to six on Jalen Lindsey’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and had a chance to earn a push for many bettors after Tyler Davis missed two free throws for the Aggies.

But as the crowd at the Westgate waited for the Friars to fire a 3-pointer, they instead settled for a layup by Tom Planek with seven seconds left and didn’t foul, leaving Providence bettors so unsatisfied.

Final: Purdue 74 (-20.5), Cal State Fullerton 48

Carsen Edwards and Vince Edwards scored 15 points apiece for the Boilermakers, who pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Titans 44-27.

Pros vs. Joes

8:45 a.m. — People may say they enjoy the underdog stories in the NCAA Tournament, but the average recreational bettors still love a favorite.

The Westgate sports book is seeing plenty of public action on Michigan State and North Carolina today.

Professional bettors are all over West Virginia and Bucknell.

Tipoff

7:14 a.m. — The second day of the tournament comes quickly after an exhilarating and exhausting day one capped by Buffalo’s monster upset of Arizona on Thursday night. There will be plenty of people opting for lattes and coffee without Baileys instead of bloody mary’s on Friday morning at Las Vegas sports books as we all get ready to do it again.

The Bulls might’ve busted your bracket but there will be plenty of chances to recoup your pool entry fees Friday. Which team will play giant killer?

We’ll recap every game from a betting perspective.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Friday, starting with No. 1o Providence vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (-3) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 2 Purdue (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton at 9:40 a.m.

The other morning matchups are No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State (-12) at 10:30 a.m., No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati (-13.5) at 11 a.m. and No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina (-20.5) at 11:45 a.m.

Friday’s Best Bets

Adam Hill

Record: 1-1-1 against the spread

Creighton (-1) over Kansas State (3:50 p.m.)

Charleston (+9) over Auburn (4:25 p.m.)

Florida State (-1.5) over Missouri (6:50 p.m.)

Todd Dewey

Record: 3-0 ATS

Providence (+3) over Texas A&M (9:15 a.m.)

Butler (-1) over Arkansas (12:15 p.m.)

Charleston (+9.5) over Auburn (4:30 p.m.)

(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).

