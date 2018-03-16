TVs go dark during the NCAA Tournament at Las Vegas sports book

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Todd Dewey and Adam Hill will be writing a live blog Friday on the second day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sports book.
12:54 p.m. — As the crowd roared down the stretch of Marshall’s 81-75 upset of Wichita State as a 13-point underdog, the big screens went black at the Westgate sports book at 12:42 p.m. and stayed dark until 12:54 p.m. All of the small screens around the casino were still working.
$20K to make $870
A bettor at CG Technology sports book on Friday placed a $20,000 three-team money-line parlay on Purdue, Virginia and North Carolina that would pay $870.
The first leg rolled in as the Boilermakers crushed Cal State Fullerton by 26.
Final: Texas A&M (-2.5) 73, Providence 69
The Friars, who were getting between 2½ and 4 points depending on when the bet was placed, trailed by 11 with 31 seconds. They cut the deficit to six on Jalen Lindsey’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and had a chance to earn a push for many bettors after Tyler Davis missed two free throws for the Aggies.
But as the crowd at the Westgate waited for the Friars to fire a 3-pointer, they instead settled for a layup by Tom Planek with seven seconds left and didn’t foul, leaving Providence bettors so unsatisfied.
Final: Purdue 74 (-20.5), Cal State Fullerton 48
Carsen Edwards and Vince Edwards scored 15 points apiece for the Boilermakers, who pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Titans 44-27.
Pros vs. Joes
8:45 a.m. — People may say they enjoy the underdog stories in the NCAA Tournament, but the average recreational bettors still love a favorite.
The Westgate sports book is seeing plenty of public action on Michigan State and North Carolina today.
Professional bettors are all over West Virginia and Bucknell.
Tipoff
7:14 a.m. — The second day of the tournament comes quickly after an exhilarating and exhausting day one capped by Buffalo’s monster upset of Arizona on Thursday night. There will be plenty of people opting for lattes and coffee without Baileys instead of bloody mary’s on Friday morning at Las Vegas sports books as we all get ready to do it again.
The Bulls might’ve busted your bracket but there will be plenty of chances to recoup your pool entry fees Friday. Which team will play giant killer?
We’ll recap every game from a betting perspective.
Wagering update
There are 16 games Friday, starting with No. 1o Providence vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (-3) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 2 Purdue (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton at 9:40 a.m.
The other morning matchups are No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State (-12) at 10:30 a.m., No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati (-13.5) at 11 a.m. and No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina (-20.5) at 11:45 a.m.
Friday’s Best Bets
Adam Hill
Record: 1-1-1 against the spread
Creighton (-1) over Kansas State (3:50 p.m.)
Charleston (+9) over Auburn (4:25 p.m.)
Florida State (-1.5) over Missouri (6:50 p.m.)
Todd Dewey
Record: 3-0 ATS
Providence (+3) over Texas A&M (9:15 a.m.)
Butler (-1) over Arkansas (12:15 p.m.)
Charleston (+9.5) over Auburn (4:30 p.m.)
(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).
