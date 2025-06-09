U.S. Open betting: Scheffler biggest favorite to win major since Tiger

Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming +275 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to win this week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh.

Scottie Scheffler is widely considered the world’s most dominant golfer since Tiger Woods in his heyday.

Fittingly, Scheffler is the shortest favorite to win a major at this week’s U.S. Open since 2009. Woods was a favorite of +250 or less in all four majors that year, including +175 to win the U.S. Open, according to Sportsoddshistory.com.

Scheffler, who has won three of his last four tournaments, including a five-stroke victory at the PGA Championship in May, is the overwhelming +275 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh.

Bettors are all over Scheffler to win his fourth career major despite the short odds. He’s the ticket and money leader at the Westgate and BetMGM.

“He’s not just winning, he’s winning by a margin,” said Westgate golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman (@golfodds). “His recent domination has really affected the odds. If you were close to what he was early in the season, 4-1 or (+450), you’d really be overwhelmed with support.”

“The expectation is he’s going to be there on Sunday, like he always is. He’s just the best all-around golfer, by far.”

BetMGM has posted a prop on Scheffler (+275) against the rest of the field (-400). Caesars Sportsbook offers odds on the winner without Scheffler, who won the Memorial by four strokes June 1 and the Byron Nelson by eight in May.

Challengers

Defending and two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the 7-1 second choice behind Scheffler. DeChambeau is second in tickets at the Westgate and second in money at BetMGM.

“He’s been playing fantastic. Between LIV and the majors, he’s top five every week,” Sherman said. “Going back his last six events and the worst finish he has is fifth place. Between his U.S. Open (history) and what he’s currently doing, he’s the easy No. 2 choice.”

Jon Rahm is the 12-1 third pick and Rory McIlroy is fourth at 14-1.

“Rahm’s not winning on LIV but he’s playing top 10,” Sherman said. “He won the (2021) U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, so obviously he can play this type of golf course. I think he’ll get some support this week just because some people will be turned off from supporting McIlroy and will look to support Rahm in that range.”

McIlroy has struggled since winning the Masters in April to complete the career Grand Slam. He tied for 47th at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at 9 over at last week’s Canadian Open.

“He performed very poor for his standards last week, missing the cut near the bottom. It was one of his worst career finishes,” Sherman said. “It just feels like (since) getting over that Grand Slam mountain for the Masters, he’s kind of relaxed a bit. He doesn’t have the motivation or determination right now to keep that going at this point.”

McIlroy’s U.S. Open odds were +750 on June 1 but Sherman bumped him up from 12-1 to 14-1 on Monday.

“His odds have almost doubled in a week,” he said.

The rest of the field is 20-1 or higher, starting with Xander Schauffele (20-1), who is still trying to regain the form that saw him win two majors last year.

“There is some flaw that has to be overcome in their game for those golfers beyond those odds,” Sherman said.

Big tickets

Tommy Fleetwood is No. 2 in money at the Westgate, which took a $1,200 wager on him to win $48,000 at 40-1 (now 30-1). Shane Lowry is No. 3 in money at the Westgate, which took a $980 bet on him to win $49,000 at 50-1 (now 30-1).

The SuperBook also took bets of $800 to win $48,000 on Tony Finau at 60-1 (now 80-1) and $1,200 to win $72,000 on Matthew Fitzpatrick at 60-1 (now 100-1).

