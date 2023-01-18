UFC fighter suspected of involvement in betting scheme

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina had his suspension extended Tuesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his substantial involvement in a betting scheme.

One of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s top prospects is suspected of being involved in a betting scheme.

Flyweight Jeff Molina, 25, had his suspension extended Tuesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his substantial involvement in a gaming scheme related to mixed martial arts coach James Krause, according to Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker.

Krause, who is Molina’s coach, had his licence suspended by the NAC on Nov. 18 pending the results of the investigation into the fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Suspicious betting activity was reported on the Nov. 5 bout, which Nuerdanbieke won by technical knockout at 1:07 of the first round. Minner’s coach for the fight was Krause, who gives MMA betting tips as host of the “1% Club” podcast and on his Discord channel.

Since then, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) banned sportsbooks from offering and taking bets on UFC events because of integrity concerns.

Minner also was temporarily suspended by the NAC and was released by the UFC.

Molina (11-2) has won 10 straight fights and is ranked No. 14 in the flyweight division. He was scheduled to face Jimmy Flick at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, but had to withdraw last month because of his association with Krause.

The UFC said Dec. 2 that fighters who continue to train with Krause will not be scheduled for any events pending the outcome of the NAC’s investigation, expected to be completed next month.

Molina has not been released by the UFC.

“Jeff Molina has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and UFC will not schedule him for any bouts, whether in Nevada or elsewhere, pending the outcome of the commission’s investigation,” the UFC said in a statement. “UFC’s Athlete Code of Conduct strictly prohibits fighters and members of their teams from wagering on UFC events, and UFC will take all necessary action to enforce that policy. UFC remains committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities while this matter is being investigated.”

