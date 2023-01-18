48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

UFC fighter suspected of involvement in betting scheme

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 5:20 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2023 - 5:51 pm
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

One of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s top prospects is suspected of being involved in a betting scheme.

Flyweight Jeff Molina, 25, had his suspension extended Tuesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his substantial involvement in a gaming scheme related to mixed martial arts coach James Krause, according to Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker.

Krause, who is Molina’s coach, had his licence suspended by the NAC on Nov. 18 pending the results of the investigation into the fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Suspicious betting activity was reported on the Nov. 5 bout, which Nuerdanbieke won by technical knockout at 1:07 of the first round. Minner’s coach for the fight was Krause, who gives MMA betting tips as host of the “1% Club” podcast and on his Discord channel.

Since then, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) banned sportsbooks from offering and taking bets on UFC events because of integrity concerns.

Minner also was temporarily suspended by the NAC and was released by the UFC.

Molina (11-2) has won 10 straight fights and is ranked No. 14 in the flyweight division. He was scheduled to face Jimmy Flick at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, but had to withdraw last month because of his association with Krause.

The UFC said Dec. 2 that fighters who continue to train with Krause will not be scheduled for any events pending the outcome of the NAC’s investigation, expected to be completed next month.

Molina has not been released by the UFC.

“Jeff Molina has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and UFC will not schedule him for any bouts, whether in Nevada or elsewhere, pending the outcome of the commission’s investigation,” the UFC said in a statement. “UFC’s Athlete Code of Conduct strictly prohibits fighters and members of their teams from wagering on UFC events, and UFC will take all necessary action to enforce that policy. UFC remains committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities while this matter is being investigated.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
2
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
3
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
4
Bettor wagers $540K on Cowboys-Bucs ‘MNF’ playoff game
Bettor wagers $540K on Cowboys-Bucs ‘MNF’ playoff game
5
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Jon Jones set to return to UFC competition in Las Vegas
Jon Jones set to return to UFC competition in Las Vegas
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45
Dana White says hitting his wife an indefensible act
Dana White says hitting his wife an indefensible act
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Cowboys-Titans betting line soars with starters resting
Cowboys-Titans betting line soars with starters resting
Bettor cashes parlay for more than $500K with Bills cover
Bettor cashes parlay for more than $500K with Bills cover