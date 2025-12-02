UNLV-Boise State line moves; sharp bets move Ohio State-Indiana line

Boise State is a consensus 3½-point home favorite over UNLV in Friday’s Mountain West conference title game and Ohio State is -5½ over Indiana in Saturday’s Big Ten championship.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) is tripped by a UNLV defender on a scramble in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

When UNLV played at Boise State on Oct. 18, the Rebels closed as 13-point underdogs in a 56-31 blowout loss.

UNLV opened as a 3-point underdog in a rematch with the Broncos in Friday’s Mountain West conference title game on Boise State’s blue turf.

The Broncos climbed to consensus 3½-point favorites and shot up to -4 on Monday at the Westgate SuperBook and Circa Sports when Boise State coach Spencer Danielson announced that quarterback Maddux Madsen will start for the first time since he suffered a lower leg injury in a Nov. 1 loss to Fresno State.

“It was a line move from 3 to 4 and it was based on the Boise quarterback,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “But who knows what version he’ll be. It’s been a while. I’m sure he’s not 100 percent.”

Salmons said the difference in the line from the first meeting this season is mostly because of the improved play of the Rebels (10-2), who won their final four games while going 3-1 against the spread and allowing 15.7 points per game.

UNLV closed out the regular season by crushing Colorado State 42-10, outlasting Utah State 29-26 in overtime, whipping Hawaii 38-10 and dominating UNR in a 42-17 rout.

“UNLV’s been playing unbelievable,” Salmons said. “They got overrun (by Boise) in that first game because their defense was just a train wreck at that time. But I’ve watched these guys and they’ve really tightened up their defense and improved there.”

The Broncos (8-4) split their final four games while going 1-3 ATS, rallying for a 25-24 win over Utah State in Saturday’s regular season finale. Boise State has won the last 10 meetings with UNLV and won and covered the last two Mountain West title games, beating the Rebels 21-7 last year and 44-20 in 2023.

“I’d lean to UNLV right now. Out of all the years, this is by far their best chance to win,” Salmons said. “If their defense plays anything close to decent, they can hang in the game, because they should be able to score some points.”

The total also shot up from 56 to as high as 58½ with the news about Madsen. The Rebels are on a 3-1 under run and Boise State is on a 4-1 under run.

Ohio State-Indiana

Sharp bettors are backing No. 2 Indiana over No. 1 Ohio State in Saturday’s Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes opened as 6½-point favorites in the battle of 12-0 teams but the line has moved to 5½.

“We definitely have some sharp money on the ‘dog in that game,” Salmons said. “We had some takers at 6½ and even some at 6, so we’re at 5½ right now.”

Ohio State beat Indiana 38-15 last season at home and has won 16 straight games while going 14-2 ATS.

“This will be, by far the hardest game they’ve played all year,” Salmons said. “I think Ohio State’s better but there’s definitely been some sharp money that would hold me back a little bit (from betting on the Buckeyes). It could be a close game where Ohio State wins but doesn’t cover.”

Georgia-Alabama

Georgia has shot up to a 2½-point favorite over Alabama in the SEC title game after the line opened at pick ’em at Circa. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 24-21 as 2½-point underdogs at Georgia on Sept. 27.

“I think the main reason it’s moved up is they like to take whoever lost the first game and bet the other team in the second game,” Salmons said.

Alabama has won and covered the last three meetings with Georgia.

BYU-Texas Tech

Texas Tech shot up to a 13½-point favorite over BYU in the Big 12 title game after the line opened at 11½. The Red Raiders, who have the best spread record in the country at 11-1, crushed the Cougars 29-7 on Nov. 8 as 13½-point home favorites.

“Texas Tech’s defense has been phenomenal this year,” Salmons said. “For BYU to cover that game, they’re going to need to score 20 points and I don’t think they’re capable of that. So I’m not surprised that line went up.”

