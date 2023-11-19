UNLV continues to be cash cow for bettors; costly loss for Auburn

UNLV improved the best college football record against the spread in the country Saturday, and New Mexico State didn’t play the part of pushover at Auburn.

UNLV players celebrate defensive back Kris Williams (17) after a play during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia celebrates after a win over Auburn after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

UNLV improved the best college football spread record in the country to 10-1 after beating Air Force 31-27 on a late defensive stand as a 3-point underdog.

The Rebels (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) shut out the Falcons in the second half to take over sole possession of first place in their conference. Air Force drove to the UNLV 8 on its final possession, but John Busha’s pass on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete with 23 seconds left.

The Rebels trailed 24-7 in the second quarter and 27-14 at halftime before storming back behind Jayden Maiava, who threw for 339 yards and two TDs.

Costly loss

Auburn paid New Mexico State $1.85 million to play the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

But the Aggies didn’t play the part of pushovers. They pushed around Auburn in a 31-10 win and paid off bettors who backed them as 25-point underdogs and 11-1 on the money line.

Diego Pavia threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead New Mexico State to its first win over a Southeastern Conference team after 27 losses.

Appalachian State (+10) was another double-digit ‘dog that won outright Saturday as it dealt James Madison its first loss in a 26-23 overtime win that paid +275 on the money line.

Michigan, which entered the day as the favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship, escaped with a 31-24 victory at Maryland but failed to cover as a 17½-point favorite.

The Terrapins rallied from a 23-3 second-quarter deficit and had the ball down five on several occasions in the fourth quarter. Taulia Tagovailoa was called for intentional grounding in the end zone to give Michigan a safety, a 31-24 lead and the ball back with 3:38 remaining. The Wolverines then ran out the clock.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor lost a $110,000 wager on Michigan -17. Caesars bettors also lost a $110,000 wager on North Carolina (+7½), which fell 31-20 to Clemson; and a $100,000 bet on Iowa, which beat Illinois 15-13 but failed to cover as a 3-point favorite.

The Hawkeyes went under the total (33½) for the sixth straight game and have a 9-2 under record this season.

