UNLV-Kansas betting line drops significantly before kickoff

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) prepares to throw a pass against Cincinnati during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Carter Skaggs/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

The line for UNLV’s matchup against Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl moved significantly Tuesday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Rebels are down to 8½-point underdogs at the Westgate SuperBook and Station Casinos after the spread was as high as 13 on Monday. Circa sportsbook had UNLV as 9-point underdogs.

“Both ticket counts and money show a sight edge to UNLV,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Number has clearly dropped today. … Looks like at this point we’ll be KU fans.”

The Rebels are 10-3 against the spread this season and are playing their first bowl game since 2014.

Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said rumors that Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean is dealing with an illness impacted the line and total, which is down to 65 at Circa and 66 at the SuperBook after sitting at 67½ on Monday. Bean was seen at Chase Field in Phoenix taking warmups ahead of the 6 p.m. kickoff.

“There’s doubt if he will play or how much he will be affected by it if he plays,” Salmons said via text message.

