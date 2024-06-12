UPDATE: Scheffler denies bettor’s bid to turn $17 parlay into $1M

One bettor placed a $16.68 eight-leg futures parlay at FanDuel sportsbook that pays $999,869.03. They hit the first four legs and had favorites in the other four legs before losing.

Here’s what’s been happening at the World Series of Poker

Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A bettor’s bid to turn $16.68 into $999,869.03 came to an abrupt end at the U.S. Open.

The gambler placed an eight-leg futures parlay at FanDuel sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.

They hit the first four legs on the ticket, which was a 59,944-1 long shot:

— South Carolina to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship, +110

— Connecticut to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship, +500

— Manchester City to win the English Premier League, -115

— Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open men’s singles title, +140

The remaining four legs were on the favorites to win the NBA title, the Stanley Cup and the World Series, as well as the final two golf majors:

— Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, +230

— Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup, +800

— Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series, +320

— Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 in all four majors, including ties, +750

Scheffler, who won the Masters and placed eighth in the PGA Championship, was the clear favorite to win the U.S. Open and British Open. But the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer finished in 41st place at the U.S. Open on Sunday with an 8-over par 288, eight shots out of the top 10, as the gambler lost the parlay.

The Celtics won the NBA title on Monday and the Panthers took a 3-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at Florida.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday atop the National League West with a 45-29 record and remain the consensus favorites to win the World Series.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.