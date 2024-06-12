UPDATE: Scheffler denies bettor’s bid to turn $17 parlay into $1M
One bettor placed a $16.68 eight-leg futures parlay at FanDuel sportsbook that pays $999,869.03. They hit the first four legs and had favorites in the other four legs before losing.
A bettor’s bid to turn $16.68 into $999,869.03 came to an abrupt end at the U.S. Open.
The gambler placed an eight-leg futures parlay at FanDuel sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.
They hit the first four legs on the ticket, which was a 59,944-1 long shot:
— South Carolina to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship, +110
— Connecticut to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship, +500
— Manchester City to win the English Premier League, -115
— Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open men’s singles title, +140
The remaining four legs were on the favorites to win the NBA title, the Stanley Cup and the World Series, as well as the final two golf majors:
— Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, +230
— Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup, +800
— Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series, +320
— Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 in all four majors, including ties, +750
Scheffler, who won the Masters and placed eighth in the PGA Championship, was the clear favorite to win the U.S. Open and British Open. But the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer finished in 41st place at the U.S. Open on Sunday with an 8-over par 288, eight shots out of the top 10, as the gambler lost the parlay.
The Celtics won the NBA title on Monday and the Panthers took a 3-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at Florida.
The Dodgers entered Tuesday atop the National League West with a 45-29 record and remain the consensus favorites to win the World Series.
