99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

UPDATE: Scheffler denies bettor’s bid to turn $17 parlay into $1M

Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the Memorial gol ...
Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
More Stories
Professional poker player Phil Hellmuth participates in the $10,000 buy-in 6 Max No Limit Hold& ...
Poker star falls short in pursuit of record 18th WSOP victory
Celtics clear favorites to win 2025 NBA title, but path looks tougher
Scott Seiver plays in the Poker Player's Championship Wednesday July 7, 2011 during the 42nd an ...
Las Vegas poker pro captures 2nd WSOP title this month, 6th overall
Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Champions ...
Here’s what’s been happening at the World Series of Poker
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2024 - 3:15 pm

A bettor’s bid to turn $16.68 into $999,869.03 came to an abrupt end at the U.S. Open.

The gambler placed an eight-leg futures parlay at FanDuel sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.

They hit the first four legs on the ticket, which was a 59,944-1 long shot:

— South Carolina to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship, +110

— Connecticut to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship, +500

— Manchester City to win the English Premier League, -115

— Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open men’s singles title, +140

The remaining four legs were on the favorites to win the NBA title, the Stanley Cup and the World Series, as well as the final two golf majors:

— Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, +230

— Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup, +800

— Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series, +320

— Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 in all four majors, including ties, +750

Scheffler, who won the Masters and placed eighth in the PGA Championship, was the clear favorite to win the U.S. Open and British Open. But the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer finished in 41st place at the U.S. Open on Sunday with an 8-over par 288, eight shots out of the top 10, as the gambler lost the parlay.

The Celtics won the NBA title on Monday and the Panthers took a 3-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at Florida.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday atop the National League West with a 45-29 record and remain the consensus favorites to win the World Series.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Scheffler’s odds never shorter, Tiger’s never longer for U.S. Open
recommend 2
Bettor needs NBA team to win 3 games to turn $50 parlay into $99K
recommend 3
Bettor needs NHL team to lift Cup to cash 3-leg parlay for $584K
recommend 4
Bettor wins $1.5M wager on Game 3 of NBA Finals despite injury
recommend 5
Best bets from golf experts for 2024 U.S. Open
recommend 6
Celtics clear favorites to win 2025 NBA title, but path looks tougher