Updated odds and props for McGregor-Mayweather megafight

With less than three weeks to go before the Floyd Mayweather, Jr.-Conor McGregor megafight in Las Vegas, the city’s sports books have posted some Super Bowl-style prop bets.
Here are the updated odds and props for the Aug. 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena courtesy of the Westgate, William Hill and Boyd Gaming sports books.
Mayweather-McGregor betting
(Boxing match, Aug. 26, Las Vegas)
Floyd Mayweather; -750
Conor McGregor; +525
— — —
Over 9½ rounds; +140
Under 9½ rounds; -160
Method of victory
McGregor by KO; 11-2
McGregor by decision; 40-1
Mayweather by KO; -150
Mayweather by decision; +160
Draw; 50-1
Will fight go the distance?
Yes; +225
No; -275
Will Mayweather win by disqualification?
Yes; +600
No; -900
Will McGregor get knocked down?
Yes; -250
No; +200
Will Mayweather get knocked down?
Yes; +500
No; -700
Will McGregor or Mayweather get knocked down?
Yes; -280
No; +230
Will McGregor and Mayweather get knocked down?
Yes; +650
No; -1,000
Total knockdowns by both fighters?
Under 0.5; -280
Over 0.5; +230
Will McGregor win in rounds 1-4?
Yes; +800
No; -1,400
Will McGregor win in rounds 5-8?
Yes; +1100
No; -2,500
Will McGregor win in rounds 9-12?
Yes; +1,800
No; -8,000
Will Mayweather win in rounds 1-4?
Yes; +350
No; -450
Will Mayweather win in rounds 5-8?
Yes; +240
No; -300
Will Mayweather win in rounds 9-12?
Yes; +350
No; -450
Total rounds
Over 0.5; -4,000
Under 0.5; +1,400
— — —
Over 1.5; -1,400
Under 1.5; +800
— — —
Over 2.5; -650
Under 2.5; +450
Who will have more:
Aaron Judge HRs; -300
McGregor knockdowns; +240
Which will be greater:
Bryce Harper total bases; -½; -180
Total knockdowns; +½; +150
— — —
Oregon St. and Colorado St. TDs; ½; Rounds completed
Pick the round
McGregor round 1; 25-1
McGregor round 2; 25-1
McGregor round 3; 25-1
McGregor round 4; 25-1
McGregor round 5; 30-1
McGregor round 6; 30-1
McGregor round 7; 50-1
McGregor round 8; 50-1
McGregor round 9; 80-1
McGregor round 10; 80-1
McGregor round 11; 80-1
McGregor round 12; 80-1
Mayweather round 1; 12-1
Mayweather round 2; 12-1
Mayweather round 3; 12-1
Mayweather round 4; 12-1
Mayweather round 5; 12-1
Mayweather round 6; 10-1
Mayweather round 7; 12-1
Mayweather round 8; 12-1
Mayweather round 9; 12-1
Mayweather round 10; 15-1
Mayweather round 11; 25-1
Mayweather round 12; 25-1
Fight ends in
Round 1; 10-1
Round 2; 10-1
Round 3; 10-1
Round 4; 10-1
Round 5; 9-1
Round 6; 8-1
Round 7; 8-1
Round 8; 10-1
Round 9; 10-1
Round 10; 12-1
Round 11; 15-1
Round 12; 20-1
Goes the distance; 10-4
