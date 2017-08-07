Updated odds and props for McGregor-Mayweather megafight

Bettors are backing Floyd Mayweather Jr. at 6-1 odds to win by disqualification

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor exchange harsh words during a promotional stop in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for their upcoming boxing match in Las Vegas. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

With less than three weeks to go before the Floyd Mayweather, Jr.-Conor McGregor megafight in Las Vegas, the city’s sports books have posted some Super Bowl-style prop bets.

Here are the updated odds and props for the Aug. 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena courtesy of the Westgate, William Hill and Boyd Gaming sports books.

Mayweather-McGregor betting

(Boxing match, Aug. 26, Las Vegas)

Floyd Mayweather; -750

Conor McGregor; +525

— — —

Over 9½ rounds; +140

Under 9½ rounds; -160

Method of victory

McGregor by KO; 11-2

McGregor by decision; 40-1

Mayweather by KO; -150

Mayweather by decision; +160

Draw; 50-1

Will fight go the distance?

Yes; +225

No; -275

Will Mayweather win by disqualification?

Yes; +600

No; -900

Will McGregor get knocked down?

Yes; -250

No; +200

Will Mayweather get knocked down?

Yes; +500

No; -700

Will McGregor or Mayweather get knocked down?

Yes; -280

No; +230

Will McGregor and Mayweather get knocked down?

Yes; +650

No; -1,000

Total knockdowns by both fighters?

Under 0.5; -280

Over 0.5; +230

Will McGregor win in rounds 1-4?

Yes; +800

No; -1,400

Will McGregor win in rounds 5-8?

Yes; +1100

No; -2,500

Will McGregor win in rounds 9-12?

Yes; +1,800

No; -8,000

Will Mayweather win in rounds 1-4?

Yes; +350

No; -450

Will Mayweather win in rounds 5-8?

Yes; +240

No; -300

Will Mayweather win in rounds 9-12?

Yes; +350

No; -450

Total rounds

Over 0.5; -4,000

Under 0.5; +1,400

— — —

Over 1.5; -1,400

Under 1.5; +800

— — —

Over 2.5; -650

Under 2.5; +450

Who will have more:

Aaron Judge HRs; -300

McGregor knockdowns; +240

Which will be greater:

Bryce Harper total bases; -½; -180

Total knockdowns; +½; +150

— — —

Oregon St. and Colorado St. TDs; ½; Rounds completed

Pick the round

McGregor round 1; 25-1

McGregor round 2; 25-1

McGregor round 3; 25-1

McGregor round 4; 25-1

McGregor round 5; 30-1

McGregor round 6; 30-1

McGregor round 7; 50-1

McGregor round 8; 50-1

McGregor round 9; 80-1

McGregor round 10; 80-1

McGregor round 11; 80-1

McGregor round 12; 80-1

Mayweather round 1; 12-1

Mayweather round 2; 12-1

Mayweather round 3; 12-1

Mayweather round 4; 12-1

Mayweather round 5; 12-1

Mayweather round 6; 10-1

Mayweather round 7; 12-1

Mayweather round 8; 12-1

Mayweather round 9; 12-1

Mayweather round 10; 15-1

Mayweather round 11; 25-1

Mayweather round 12; 25-1

Fight ends in

Round 1; 10-1

Round 2; 10-1

Round 3; 10-1

Round 4; 10-1

Round 5; 9-1

Round 6; 8-1

Round 7; 8-1

Round 8; 10-1

Round 9; 10-1

Round 10; 12-1

Round 11; 15-1

Round 12; 20-1

Goes the distance; 10-4

