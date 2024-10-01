Vance-Walz vice presidential debate has clear betting favorite, props

The running mates for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will face off Tuesday in the only vice presidential debate, presented by CBS News.

Sportsbook would lose fortune if this long shot wins pennant

‘One of the greatest injustices’: Oscar Goodman defends Pete Rose to the end

This combination of photos shows Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, at the DNC on Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago, and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, on Sept. 25, 2024, in Traverse City, Mich. (AP Photo)

The running mates for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will face off Tuesday in the only vice presidential debate, presented by CBS News.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a heavy -225 betting favorite to win the debate over Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, who is a +165 underdog at BetOnline.

“(Walz’s) approvals are approximately 14 percent higher than Vance, who is the most unpopular VP candidate in history,” BetOnline.ag political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty told the Review-Journal via WhatsApp.

The debate winner will be determined by a CBS-sanctioned poll or, if one isn’t announced, by YouGov/Ipsos.

Harris is a slight -120 favorite to win the presidential election over Trump, the +100 underdog at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

A negative number represents how much money a bettor must wager to win $100, meaning a bettor must wager $120 to win $100 on Harris to win the election. A positive number represents how much a bettor will win on a $100 wager, meaning a bettor will win $100 on a $100 bet on Trump to win the election.

Krishnamurty doesn’t expect the vice presidential debate to have a notable impact on the presidential odds.

“I am skeptical it makes much difference to the presidential odds, given historical trends. But would say the likely emphasis on both Project 2025, and immigration, could have a profound effect on the narrative, given we are unlikely to see another Trump/Harris debate,” he said. “Plus, the lack of fact checkers at CBS mean the debate will probably just reinforce opinions.”

BetOnline also has posted a plethora of props on the debate.

Here is a sampling:

Which candidate will say “cat” or “cats” first?

Walz -400

Vance +250

Most mentions?

“Cats” -200

“Dogs” +150

Which candidate will say “gun” or “guns” first?

Walz -150

Vance +110

First candidate to say “artificial intelligence” or “AI”?

Vance -150

Walz +110

First to be said?

“Donald” or “Trump” -140

“Kamala” or “Harris” +100

First to be said?

“Ohio State Buckeyes” -120

“Minnesota Vikings” -120

First to interrupt moderator?

Walz -120

Vance -120

Most speaking time?

Walz -120

Vance -120

Will Vance say “mamaw”?

Yes -150

Will the candidates shake hands?

Yes -900

No +500

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.