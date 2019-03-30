Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart featured on Showtime Docuseries —VIDEO

After winning $8,452 on a three-team money-line underdog parlay, Stewart went from cocktail waitressing at the Bellagio to working as a professional handicapper. She is featured on the four-part docuseries "Action" airing Sundays on Showtime. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ever since cashing in big on an 85-1 underdog parlay, Kelly Stewart’s life has changed. The Kansas State graduate went from cocktail waitressing at the Bellagio to being a professional handicapper.

Stewart, a Review-Journal contributor, is currently featured in Showtime’s docuseries “Action.” The second episode of the four-part documentary airs at 8 p.m. Sunday. She also works on several sports betting shows including WagerTalk.com and CBS Sports HQ.

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on sports betting in May, director Luke Korem pitched Showtime a documentary on the expansion of legal sports gambling. One week later Korem was in Las Vegas filming.

The series follows several figures, including Stewart, involved in the gambling industry over 6 months and culminates with betting action on Super Bowl LIII.

In this interview, Stewart talks about how the landscape of the gambling world has changed with the ban being lifted, her plans to educate newcomers and what it’s like being one of few women in the business.

Check out the interview with Kelly Stewart above.